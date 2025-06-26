Fans react as Daisy Edgar-Jones set to star in Sense & Sensibility

A new film adaptation of Sense and Sensibility is on its way!

Focus Features and Working Title have announced that they are producing a new film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility.

The production houses have already collaborated twice on Jane Austen film adaptations, including the Academy Award-winning 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice and a 2020 adaptation of Emma.

Sense and Sensibility has previously been adapted for the screen several times, most famously in 1995 with a film cast including Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and Kate Winslet.

Credit: Columbia / Sony

Now, thirty years on from its most well-known adaptation, it has been confirmed that a new version of Sense and Sensibility has entered into production – and it has already cast its leading lady!

Yesterday, Focus Features and Working Title took to social media to reveal that BAFTA-nominated actress Daisy Edgar-Jones will be taking on the role of Elinor Dashwood.

Daisy recently made her film debut in blockbusters such as Where The Crawdads Sing and Twisters, but she is arguably best known for her breakout role as Marianne in the hit BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, opposite Paul Mescal.

Although she has yet to release an official statement on the matter, the 27-year-old did tease her excitement for the project by uploading a snap of her holding a copy of the original Jane Austen novel.

Following the exciting news, many Jane Austen fans have been taking to Instagram to share their reactions.

“Shut. Up. That is awesome!” one user praised.

“MISS DAISY EDGAR JONES PLAYING A JANE AUSTEN LEADING LADY?!?!” another exclaimed.

“I am crying and screaming. She is perfect for this adaptation,” a third fan added.

The classic novel tells the tale of sisters Elinor (played by Edgar-Jones) and Marianne Dashwood, as they navigate love, loss, and financial uncertainty in 18th century England.

The upcoming adaptation will be directed by Georgia Oakley, and a screenplay has been written by Diana Reid. The remaining cast members of Sense and Sensibility have yet to be unveiled.