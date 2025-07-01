Fans react as cast list for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is confirmed

We finally know which actors will be returning for the second The Devil Wears Prada film!

20th Century Studios have announced that the long-awaited sequel to the hit 2006 movie, The Devil Wears Prada, is now in production.

In February of last year, speculation began to rise that a script was being developed for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now, after over a year of rumours, the leading cast list for the upcoming sequel has finally been unveiled.

Yesterday (June 30), the team behind 20th Century Studios took to social media to release a short teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2, showcasing a pair of red stilettos with a devil’s staff design on their heels.

Following the exciting update, many fans of The Devil Wears Prada have been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“I am beyond excited for this one!!!” one viewer commented.

“Please please get it right,” another hoped.

“Ahhhh thank you universe,” a third fan replied.

Credit: 20th Century Studios

Alongside the production announcement, it was also revealed that Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci will all be reprising their roles from The Devil Wears Prada.

Streep will be returning as editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly, and it is rumoured that the film’s plot will follow Miranda as she “navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.”

Blunt will be starring as Emily Charlton, Miranda’s former assistant who is believed to now be a luxury group executive, and comes back into contact with Miranda when the latter desperately needs advertising funds.

It is not yet known how Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci’s respective characters, Andy Sachs and Nigel, will be incorporated into the latest film. It was previously expected that Hathaway would not be appearing in the sequel, given that her character resigned from Runway magazine at the end of the original movie.

Alongside the returning actors, Kenneth Branagh will also be joining the cast in a new role as Miranda’s husband.

It is speculated that The Devil Wears Prada 2 could be released in cinemas next year, to honour the original film’s 20th anniversary.