Fans react as Binky Felstead unveils heartwarming family moment

Binky Felstead has been opening up about a ‘parenting win’ she recently experienced with her children.

The former Made in Chelsea star is mum to six-year-old India, two-year-old Wolfie and Wilder, who was born in April 2023.

In a new heartwarming video of India and Wolfie, Binky has unveiled a sweet moment between the siblings, warming the hearts of fans.

Sharing the cute clip to her 1.4M Instagram followers, Binky admitted she ‘couldn’t be happier’ by the adorable encounter.

The footage shows the brother and sister hugging each other before little Woflie admits he missed his big sister.

In the caption of the post, Felstead explained the ‘parenting win’ to her fans by writing, “I couldn’t be happier & want to cry more!!!! I’m beyond happy I managed to capture this incredible moment between these two as I’ve never heard Wolfie say this before!!! ‘I missed you Ra Ra’”.

“India’s been away for the night & back from School. Weirdly the last two weeks their bond has got so strong – playing together without needing to get involved, being kind, sharing, helping eachother”.

Binky closed off by adding, “I’ve been blown away. This has hands down been one of the best things to witness in parenthood so far for me. I’m sure it won’t last continuously forever but I’m taking this as a big win!!”.

Many fans and loved ones of the former reality TV star headed to the comments to share how adorable the think the video is.

One fan wrote, “What a gorgeous precious moment to cherish forever”.

“Adorable !! she’s a sweetie and clearly he is too well done you !! That’s so adorable”, penned a second commenter.

A third added, “Precious, the bond between brother and sister is lifelong xx you just can’t make a lil one say this he truly felt it xx what beautiful children xx”.

Binky recently opened up to OK! about whether she and her husband Max would consider having more children.

At the time, she admitted, “I wouldn’t say no to potentially one more, if I’m lucky enough”.

“But it would be postponed for a couple more years, I think. I’m really happy with my three little ones now”.