Fans react as BBC unveils trailer for Stacey Solomon docuseries

We finally have a first look at Stacey Solomon’s docuseries!

On New Year’s Day, Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey announced that she has created a personal documentary with the BBC, centered around her family life.

The series, titled Stacey & Joe, will focus on Stacey’s home life at Pickle Cottage, where she lives with her husband Joe Swash and her five little ones – Zachary (16), Leighton (12), Rex (5), Rose (3), and Belle (2).

Now, ahead of its premiere, the BBC has finally unveiled the docuseries’ official trailer, as well as confirmation of Stacey & Joe’s launch date!

Last night, the team behind the BBC took to social media to release the docuseries’ trailer, which can be viewed below.

The trailer showcases Stacey and Joe sitting down together for a confessional, as Joe teases: “Pickle Cottage is a lot like our relationship, constantly working on it.”

The teaser also reveals a glimpse at the Solomon-Swash’s last 12 months, such as enjoying family time at home, going on the occasional date night, and teaching Stacey’s eldest son, Zachary, how to drive.

As per the BBC’s logline, Stacey & Joe will focus on “the beautiful chaos of life at Pickle Cottage. With lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents, there’s loads of love and laughs at Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s in our brand-new fly-on-the-wall reality series.”

Following the release of the highly-anticipated trailer, many fans of Stacey, Joe and their extended family have been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“Love love love this! Can't wait! So glad you guys have done this!” one viewer exclaimed.

“This should be hilarious, can't wait,” another commented.

“Can't wait to see this xx,” a third fan added.

After announcing the docuseries on January 1, Stacey penned on Instagram that the family have been “so nervous & excited to share this”, adding: “We hope it makes you smile, feel good & hopefully enjoy getting to know us all a little more.”

Stacey & Joe debuts on the BBC on April 1.