Fans react as Ariana Grande celebrates milestone with grandmother

Ariana Grande fans have been left emotional as she celebrates a huge achievement with her grandmother.

The One Last Time singer has been marking a milestone with her nan, Marjorie Grande, who she calls Nonna, after she made music history.

On Ariana’s latest album, Eternal Sunshine, her 98-year-old grandmother features on a song titled Ordinary Things.

Since the song made it into the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Marjorie has been named as ‘the senior most person’ to appear on the impressive list.

Now, Ariana has shared a heartwarming photo to her 380M Instagram followers of her grandmother holding up a plaque to mark her achievement.

The black and white image shows Marjorie smiling from ear to ear with her award that reads, ‘Eternal Sunshine. Ariana Grande. ordinary things (feat. nonna). Certified with love’.

In the caption of the post, Grande wrote, “celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100 we love and thank you”.

Many fans of the singer headed to the comments to share how touching the achievement is for Ariana’s nan.

One fan penned, “Yay nonna!! Deserved!”, while a second wrote, “‘Certified with love’ sobbing into oblivion”.

“Soooo cute & amazing, appreciate her words of wisdom sm”, added another commenter.

Ordinary Things is the last track to feature on Ariana’s seventh studio album.

As the song draws to an end, her grandmother starts reflecting on her relationship with her late husband Frank Grande, who passed away in 2014.

Marjorie said, “When he’d come home, and I’d see him… When he first gets off that train, it was like God almighty arrived. It was like seeing daylight”.

“I mean, I could’ve packed up and left a million times, you know? It’s not that we never fought, you can overcome that, you know? It's very easy”.

She finishes the song by adding some advice: “And as I told her. Never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight.That’s the worst thing to do, don’t ever, ever do that. And if you can’t, and if you don’t feel comfortable doing it. You’re in the wrong place, get out”.