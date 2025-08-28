Fans react as Ariana Grande announces first tour in six years

Ariana Grande has announced her first tour in over six years.

The Grammy winner and Wicked actress has revealed that she will be embarking on her ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ next summer.

The new tour will celebrate the release of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which launched last March. The ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ will also mark Ariana’s first tour in over six years, after she wrapped the ‘Sweetener World Tour’ in December 2019.

Earlier today, the thank u, next singer took to social media to unveil her official tour poster, which confirms that she will only be performing in the United States and in London.

Across June and July of next year, Ariana will take to the stage in California, Texas, Florida, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Montreal and Chicago.

Then, she will move to the UK, where she will perform at London’s The O2 for five nights in August.

“See you next year,” the 32-year-old simply penned in her caption, before noting that pre-sale and general sale for her tour will begin next month.

Following her exciting update, many fans of Ariana have since been taking to social media site X to express their thoughts.

“Please tell me she’s going to announce more dates,” one user wished.

“I will be there no matter what,” another exclaimed.

“Oh she really meant a mini mini tour,” a third fan commented.

Ariana’s announcement comes as she recently revealed that she was planning a new tour, but that it would be a "mini" one.

In a post to Instagram last month, the Dangerous Woman hitmaker dismissed claims that she has given up her music career to prioritise acting.

“There will need to be room made for all of it. It may not look exactly like it did before but I much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited and inspired,” she wrote at the time.

“Finding a balance between many projects and endeavours I love, and doing it my own way… so I'm working on a plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it's just for a little,” Ariana teased further.