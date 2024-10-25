Fans react as Ant & Dec confirm date for new series of I’m A Celebrity

We finally have a launch date for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

As the month of November approaches, fans of the hit ITV reality show have been eager to find out when the next series of I’m A Celebrity will begin.

Now, ahead of the arrival of their 24th series, presenters Ant and Dec have confirmed when they will be back on our screens for I’m A Celebrity!

Last night, the Geordie duo took to social media with ITV to release a brief teaser for the upcoming series.

The trailer showcases Ant and Dec at a ‘Secret Jungle Test Facility’ in the show’s native Australia, as they put dummies to the test with jungle critters, slime and snakes.

“Get ready for a jungle-filled experiment!” ITV exclaimed in their caption, before going on to officially announce I’m A Celebrity’s return date.

“I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Returns 17th November to ITV1 and ITVX,” they penned.

Following the exciting update, many I’m A Celebrity viewers have been taking to to the trailer’s comments section on Instagram to express their reactions.

“I’ve had a gut feeling all day that Celeb was in the air, it's that time of year again!!!” one fan replied.

“Let's Get Ready To Jungle!” another teased.

“Can't wait. I love this programme so much. Can't wait for the cast reveal,” a third viewer commented.

ITV has yet to officially name the 12 celebrities that have been cast as this year’s campmates.

Rumours have been rife in recent weeks regarding those who might be taking part. TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson, WAG Coleen Rooney, former Love Island finalist Tommy Fury, social media star GK Barry and singer Tulisa have all been speculated as contestants.

The official cast list for I’m A Celebrity will be announced in the coming weeks, ahead of its return on November 17.