Fans praise reality star Vicky Pattison after health diagnosis reveal

Fans of Vicky Pattison have been sending her their love, after she opened up about a new health diagnosis.

The former Geordie Shore star has been incredibly open in the past about her health, including the process of freezing her eggs earlier this year.

Now, Vicky has chosen to share an update regarding her ongoing struggles with periods.

Taking to Instagram yesterday evening, the 35-year-old posted several unfiltered snaps of herself feeling low.

“I have struggled with my periods my whole adult life- but over the last 5 years or so my PMS symptoms have been completely out of control- it has affected my relationships, my work & my quality of life,” Vicky penned at the beginning of her lengthy caption, confessing that she gets “totally consumed by my own dark thoughts”.

Vicky then went on to explain how she has been in discussions with doctors about her periods for years, but that she was “made to feel weak”. Following support from her loved ones and fiancé Ercan Ramadan, the former I’m A Celebrity winner continued to seek a diagnosis.

“This week I decided enough was enough and went private & told myself I wouldn't be dismissed. When the doctor said to me 'it sounds like you have PMDD..' I cried,” Vicky admitted.

“I cried because I felt f**king heard in a medical setting for the first time in years and also I cried because hopefully now I can start trying to manage this rather than just 'get on with it'- like I feel like women are expected to,” she added, concluding: “For the first time in ages.. I feel more positive.”

Many fans of the reality star have since taken to her comments section to thank her for breaking the stigma surrounding premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

“Thank you for this! It needs to be spoken about and awareness needs to happen. I wish you well,” one follower replied.

“PMDD community is everything, no one gets it like we do, we got you xx,” another fan promised.