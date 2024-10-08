Fans praise Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain as she shares health diagnosis

Nadiya Hussain has received praise from fans for opening up about her recent health diagnosis.

The former winner of The Great British Bake Off took to Instagram yesterday to announce that she has been diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases.

In a video message, the 39-year-old began by explaining that she has not been prioritising her health.

"I am the kind of person who burns the candle at both ends, takes care of everyone else's needs but my own. I don't take time out for myself. I don't really know what that means or what that feels like. Not really. And when I do take time for myself, I feel incredibly guilty,” Nadiya admitted.

“That’s something that I’ve been really thinking about this year, especially because I’m turning 40. I’m very aware that when you turn 40, you have to do that MOT at the doctors and they check everything out,” she explained further, before sharing her new diagnosis.

“Over the course of two years, I've been quite unwell. I've just been getting quite sick. And over the course of the two years, I've been diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases, which I'm not going to go into now. I will go into in the future when I know more about it and when I have a better handle on it,” the mother-of-three detailed.

“I cannot express the importance of listening to your body, of taking care of yourself. Like I said, I'm the worst at that. I’m not very good at it at all, and I will only ever take care of myself when my body is in shutdown,” Nadiya confessed.

"It's been a really, really tough year because of all the tests and trying to work stuff out and getting my head around things. But I feel like it's really important to come out the other side and really be grateful for and feel blessed. Although it'd be great not to be sick, I'm here, and that’s really what matters,” she concluded.

Following her honest update, many fans of Nadiya have since been expressing their support, with one commenting: “Very important message. Hope you find the time to look after yourself. Take care.”

“Thank you for this post, hope you are OK. Xx,” another added.