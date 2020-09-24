Fans of Graham Norton are going to love his exclusive bookish event

Attention all bookworms — Easons and The Dublin Book Festival are hosting a virtual event with presenter, comedian and author, the one and only, Graham Norton.

To celebrate the October release of Graham’s newest novel, Home Stretch, fans can tune in to see Norton in conversation with Irish broadcaster and book expert, Rick O’ Shea.

The online event will take place on Sunday, October 4 at 5pm, and will feature discussions around Graham’s gripping new novel, his writing process, and his love of literature. If you enjoyed the author’s previous books, then this special event is not to be missed.

Home Stretch is Graham’s third fiction novel following on from bestsellers Holding and A Keeper. Home Stretch, due to be released on September 29, begins in 1987 where a small Irish community is preparing for the wedding of two of its young inhabitants. They're barely adults, not so long out of school and still part of the same set of friends they've grown up with.

As the friend’s head home from the beach that last night before the wedding, there is a car accident. Three survive the crash but three are killed and the aftershock is felt throughout the small town.

Tickets for this exclusive event will cost €18, and will include a signed copy of Home Stretch. For more information click here.