Fans of Blind Date are going to love Netflix’s brand new dating show

Netflix have just dropped the wild trailer for their brand new reality dating show, Sexy Beasts, and it sounds like it’s right up our alley!

Yes, it looks completely bizarre and the title might not be doing the show any favours, but come on, who wouldn’t want to watch a dolphin and a scarecrow enjoy an awkward glass of wine together?

If you’re a fan of the blind date format and obsessed with The Masked Singer then you’re going to love this unusual dating show, which is due to land on Netflix next month, on July 21.

Sharing the first look trailer on Twitter this afternoon, Netflix captioned the video by saying, “No, you're not hallucinating. SEXY BEASTS is a new dating show that uses cutting edge prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. On Netflix, 21 July.”

The show will see a variety of sexy singles covered from head to toe in elaborate prosthetics and costumes to keep their visual identity hidden. They will then go on dates with each other, where their personalities have to shine.

A lot of the costuming is themed around different animals, rodents, insects and sea creatures. So, if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to see a dolphin and a grasshopper getting flirty at the bowling alley then now’s your chance!

Honestly, this is just what we need to scratch that dating show itch this summer, whenever we’re stuck waiting for a new episode of Love Island to drop.

Sexy Beasts is set to premiere on Netflix on July 21, and you can check out the trailer below;