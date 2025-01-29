Fans moved as Janette Manrara pens heartfelt tribute to mum

Janette Manrara has moved fans after sharing a heartwarming tribute for her mum.

The Strictly Come Dancing star penned an appreciation post on social media after her mum came to stay with her and her husband Aljaž Škorjanec and their daughter Lyra.

Admitting ‘it takes a village’ to help raise a child, Janette praised her mum now that her visit has come to an end and she has returned to her home in Miami.

On Instagram, Manrara posted a collection of sweet photos and videos to her 602K with herself, her mum, Aljaž and Lyra present.

In the caption of the post, which has Adele’s emotional song My Little Love playing in the background, the 41-year-old wrote, “This is a special post for my mother @stepby2designs who has really helped us out these past 2 weeks. It really does take a village and as a working parent, having her to be there for Lyra meant the world”.

“I could not be doing shows and entertaining audiences if it was not for her coming and making sure Lyra was well and looked after”.

Janette went on to confess, “It’s extra special as they do not get to spend time together and were really able to bond these past 2 weeks, with the surprise visit from her uncle (my brother @fizzymanrara) too! My heart was full. Mom, I love you, I appreciate you, and I cannot wait to see you again soon”.

Many fans took to the comments to share their reactions to Janette’s touching message, with one fan saying, “A special soul, so glad you all got to spend time together”.

“Such a beautiful post for your Mom”, penned a second commenter, while another wrote, “Beautiful words of appreciation. You have a wonderful caring family”.

Janette’s mum also commented on the moving post to say, “Love you more my princess,I have the time of my life with you ,Aljaz and my princess Lyra ,watching you and Aljaz shine on stage it was the best for me and Lyra enjoy so much. keep shinning and see you very soon ,,miss you already so much”.

Aljaž took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet statement for his mother-in-law that reads, “Thank you @stepby2designs for the last couple weeks”.

“We couldn’t have done it without you. You were absolutely incredible with the little one. Love you”, the Strictly pro added.