Fans joyous as Ashley Tisdale opens up about ‘special’ baby shower

Ashley Tisdale has delighted fans by sharing an insight into her baby shower.

The High School Musical actress announced she was expecting her second child with her husband Christopher French back in March.

The couple are already proud parents to their three-year-old daughter named Jupiter.

As Ashley’s due date nears closer, she has given a glimpse into her ‘special’ baby shower on social media.

The 39-year-old unveiled a collection of photos from the backyard celebration to her 16.1M Instagram followers.

The pictures show Ashley wearing a gorgeous long-sleeve white dress with flower petals around her blossoming baby bump.

Other snaps show Ashley chatting with her loved ones at candle-lit tables, while another shows her smiling as she sat beside Jupiter.

In the caption of the post, Tisdale wrote, “I didn’t get to do a baby shower with my first so this was so, so special to celebrate with all my favorite people”.

“Thanks for all the love and support in so many precious moments”.

Many fans of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star headed to the comments to share how thrilled they were at the insight into Ashley’s special day.

One fan wrote, “You are so beautiful! So happy you were able to do this with your second baby. I hope it was amazing!”.

“How beautiful! Congratulations on expanding your already very beautiful family”, penned another commenter.

A third fan added, “Precious moment dear. Congratssss”.

Ashley was unable to host a baby shower for her first born as she was expecting her daughter in the height of the Covid-19 restrictions. Tisdale welcomed the birth of her little one on March 23, 2021.

Ashley announced that she was expecting her second child in March of this year alongside snaps with her bump on display.

“We can’t wait to meet you”, she admitted in the caption of the sweet post.