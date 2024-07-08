Fans gush as Molly-Mae Hague reveals glimpse into sister’s wedding

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a first look into her sister’s wedding!

On Saturday (July 6), Molly-Mae’s older sister Zoe tied the knot with her partner Danny Rae. The couple hosted their ceremony in the Lake District – the same area where Danny proposed in April 2022.

Now, following the celebrations, proud sister Molly-Mae has been taking the opportunity to share glimpses into the big day.

Last night, the former Love Island winner took to her Instagram account to post numerous photos from Zoe and Danny’s wedding.

One snap features the two sisters posing together, with Molly-Mae donning a navy gown as Zoe’s maid of honour.

Molly-Mae also included some images of her one-year-old daughter Bambi, with her firstborn wearing an adorable white dress, with bows in her hair and matching bow shoes.

“Watching you marry the love of your life is a memory I’ll cherish forever,” Molly-Mae penned in her post.

Then, on her Instagram stories, the 25-year-old went on to gush that her daughter was “the most perfect flower girl.”

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

“A picture perfect day watching my sister marry her best friend. I won’t ever get over it!!!” Molly-Mae added.

The reality star also shared the adorable news that she celebrated her five year anniversary with her fiancé Tommy Fury on Sunday (July 7). The couple first met on Love Island in 2019, and got engaged last July – six months after welcoming baby Bambi.

“Then we woke up today on our 5 year anniversary. Half a decade of us. The most love filled weekend,” Molly-Mae wrote alongside a photo of the family-of-three.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Following the glimpses into Zoe’s wedding, many of Molly-Mae’s 7.8M followers have been commenting their reactions.

“Awww!! Congratulations to you all, Bambi looks so cute!!” one fan exclaimed.

“That wedding dress is an absolute dream,” another praised.

“Gorgeous photos but Bambi stole the show she is just so adorable,” a third fan teased.