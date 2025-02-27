Fans exclaim as Shrek 5 teaser is unveiled with new cast member

We finally have a first look at Shrek 5!

In July of last year, Dreamworks announced that the fifth film in the franchise, Shrek 5, was officially in production.

Shrek 5 will follow on from the previous film, Shrek Forever After, which premiered in cinemas back in 2010.

At the time of their original announcement, Dreamworks shared that they planned to release Shrek 5 in cinemas on July 1, 2026.

Credit: Dreamworks

Now, another major update has been revealed, including a different release date, a first look teaser, and confirmation of a new cast member!

Earlier today, Dreamworks took to social media to post a brief teaser clip of Shrek 5, which sees Donkey and Shrek asking the Magic Mirror: “Who’s the fairest of them all?”

The Magic Mirror flips through multiple versions of Shrek in a TikTok-style format, before landing on an edit of Shrek with a six-pack body.

Shrek and Donkey are then joined by Princess Fiona and one of the couple’s triplets, Felicia, as the gang laugh at the mirror’s image.

The trailer later confirms to fans that Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz will all be returning to voice their respective roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona.

The teaser also reveals that Euphoria star Zendaya has joined the cast as the voice of Shrek and Fiona’s daughter, Felicia. Speculation had been rising online in recent months that the 28-year-old would be appearing in the beloved franchise.

The trailer concludes with the news that the release date for Shrek 5 has been pushed back by several months, and will now be launching in cinemas in December 2026.

Following the huge updates, many Shrek fans have been taking to Instagram to express their reactions.

“Please let the plot be good at least,” one fan hoped.

“I'M SO HYPED I MISSED THEM SO MUCH,” another exclaimed.

Shrek 5 is due to premiere in December 2026, with a specific release date yet to be announced.