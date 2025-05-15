Fans exclaim as Netflix releases first scene from Bridgerton season four

Fans of Bridgerton have been treated to some huge updates!

In September, the producers behind the Netflix regency series announced that its fourth season will be led by Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) and his new love interest, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

At the time, Netflix refrained from giving fans an estimated release date for season four, as well as confirmation of any further seasons of Bridgerton.

Now, as the end of filming nears, the team behind Bridgerton have revealed that the record-breaking show has been renewed for two more seasons, and they have also given viewers a first look at season four!

Last night, Netflix took to social media to release a statement written in the style of Lady Whistledown, announcing that seasons five and six have been commissioned.

“It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly. And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026,” the statement shared.

Along with the latest news, the Bridgerton team also chose to release a first look at an upcoming scene from season four.

The brief clip showcases Benedict avoiding potential love matches at his mother’s masquerade ball, before his eyes land on a mysterious woman from across the room.

Following the highly-anticipated updates, many Bridgerton viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT FOR BENOPHIE WATCH ME CRYYYY,” one fan gushed.

“2026 why soo far away!!!!” another exclaimed.

“We cannot wait any longer! MAKE HASTE!!!” a third viewer added.

Speaking at a Valentine’s Day event in February, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell hinted at what fans can expect in season four.

“We’ve got Penelope and Colin, who are fully ‘Polin’ now. Colin is a ‘wife guy’. They’ve got their baby […] They’re pretty happy,” she detailed.

“We’ve got Anthony returning […] and we also have Simone Ashley [Kate] returning. So, ‘Kanthony’ will be together again and we will get to see more of their marital bliss, and see their baby,” she added.