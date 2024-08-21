Fans exclaim as Netflix confirms second season of Love Is Blind: UK

Netflix has officially renewed Love Is Blind: UK for a second season!

Earlier this month, the streaming giant launched the first-ever UK series of their hit dating show, where couples get engaged without seeing each other first.

The series, which first launched with an American cast in 2020, has since been expanded to multiple other countries, such as Japan, Sweden, Brazil and Germany.

Now, as the final wedding episodes of the season drop today, Netflix has announced that Love Is Blind: UK will return for its second season next year.

The show’s hosts, real-life couple Emma Willis and Matt Willis, recently took to social media to share a brief video announcement.

“We’ve not been able to stop feeling the feels, so we are bringing you another dose of love,” Matt teased, as Emma continued: “That’s right! Love Is Blind: UK will be back on your screens, returning for season two next year.”

Matt added: “We can’t wait to bring you a fresh batch of British singles looking for love in the pods.”

Following the exciting news, many Love Is Blind: UK viewers have been taking to social media to share their reactions.

“Oh that’s good news, I’ve really enjoyed it,” one fan praised on X.

“YES! This season has already been so much better than the U.S. version,” another argued.

“I’ll be watching definitely,” a third fan added.

Before season two arrives next year, Love Is Blind: UK viewers still have an extra dose of drama to catch up on, as the special reunion episode will be airing next week.

Fans will be able to catch all of their favourites from this season’s cast when the reunion premieres on Netflix this Monday, August 26, at 9pm UK and Irish time.