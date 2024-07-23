Fans exclaim as Bridgerton finally unveils season four’s lead romance

We finally know which Bridgerton sibling will be the main focus of season four!

Season three of Netflix’s hit regency drama Bridgerton came to an end last month, focusing on the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Fans will know that the TV series adaptation went out of order from Julia Quinn's original novels, as the third book in the series is led by Benedict.

Now, Netflix has officially confirmed that they will be returning back in line with Quinn's books, as Benedict will be the main character for Bridgerton’s upcoming fourth season.

Fans had already speculated that Benedict would be the next to lead Netflix’s adaptation, as season three ended with him telling Eloise that he would be attending his mother’s masquerade ball – the same location where, in the novels, he meets his love interest, Sophie.

Earlier today, streaming giant Netflix took to social media to unveil a video announcement, which included clips from previous seasons.

“Next season’s most compelling match will be unmasked. Welcome to the marriage mart, Benedict,” the video states in its caption.

The teaser ends with a new behind-the-scenes clip with actor Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict.

“I hear we’re fitting you for a suit,” the cameraman tells him, to which Luke replies: “I already have an outfit for tonight.”

“It’s not for tonight. It’s for the masquerade ball,” the cameraman adds, before Luke hints: “In that case… come on in.”

Following the official confirmation, many Bridgerton fans have been taking to social media to express their excitement.

“This was my favourite book! I hope it sticks true!” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Oh I am READY,” another responded.

“Where’s our Sophie?” a third fan quizzed.

Netflix has yet to announce who will be playing Benedict’s love interest, Sophie Beckett. However, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has previously admitted that fans could be waiting a while for season four.

“We’re kind of on a two-year pace. We’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range,” she stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month.