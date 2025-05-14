Fans exclaim as BBC releases first look at The Celebrity Traitors

We finally know who will be taking part in the celebrity version of The Traitors!

In August of last year, fans of the hit murder-mystery reality show were informed that a celebrity version of The Traitors had been commissioned by the BBC.

In recent weeks, speculation has been rife about which famous faces will be taking part in the upcoming series.

Now, following the news that filming for series one wrapped earlier this month, viewers have finally been treated to the list of names who will be joining host Claudia Winkleman in the iconic Scottish castle!

Last night, the producers behind the BBC took to social media to release a teaser trailer, announcing the 19 celebs who will be taking part in The Celebrity Traitors.

The trailer confirms that comedian Alan Carr, singer Cat Burns, Bridget Jones star Celia Imrie, singer Charlotte Church, sports broadcaster Clare Balding and historian David Olusoga have all signed up for the series.

Joining them will be retired rugby player Joe Marler, comedian Joe Wilkinson, presenter Jonathan Ross, broadcaster Kate Garraway, comedian Lucy Beaumont, Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar and Ted Lasso actor Nick Mohammed.

Credit: BBC

Rounding out the cast will be content creator Niko Omilana, singer Paloma Faith, The Midnight Club actress Ruth Codd, writer and presenter Stephen Fry, EastEnders star Tameka Empson and retired Olympic diver Tom Daley.

Following the official unveiling, many fans of The Traitors have since been sharing their reactions.

“This is going to be EPIC!!!!” one viewer exclaimed on Instagram.

“Thats actually such a strong line up!” another agreed.

Claudia Winkleman also expressed her own excitement in a statement, as she teased: "We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”

All nine episodes of The Celebrity Traitors are set to premiere this autumn on BBC One, ahead of the launch of The Traitors’ fourth series in January.