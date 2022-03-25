Fans excited to see Katie Piper announce her first children’s book

Excited fans have shown their support for Katie Piper as she announces that she is writing her first children’s book.

Katie is known to the public for having survived a brutal acid attack and gaining followers for her positive outlook on life after struggling for so long.

Piper announced the news of her new book in an Instagram post yesterday, March 24, with a photo of her displaying the book’s cover surrounded by daffodils. The caption read, “After I released ‘A Little Bit of Faith’ last year, I saw lots of you were using the affirmations to mentor your children and the younger people around you, just as I was reading them to my girls everyday and watching the positive impact it’s had on them”.

The mum-of-two continued, “I hope it will help uplift children after what’s been a difficult 18 months”. “You’re never too young to harness the power of positivity from a young age and Teeny Mouse is here to help you all on that journey”.

Fans of the Loose Women star shared their elation after seeing the post. One follower commented, “What a great idea, every home should have one of these, mine will”.

Another added, “Gorgeous! Congrats- can’t wait to read with the kids”, while a third said, “What a lovely idea, best of luck with your book”.

The 38-year-old has already released a best-selling book called A Little Bit of Faith which gives readers 365 affirmations and helps them find a sense of wellbeing through positivity. She has now moved into the world of children’s books with the help of SPCK Publishing.

All You Need is aimed at 3-5 year olds and follows the adventures of Teeny Mouse as she discovers that you already have what you need to be brave inside you.

The book is now available for pre-order on Amazon and at Waterstones.