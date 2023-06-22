Fans delighted for Bros star Luke Macfarlane as he welcomes baby girl

Luke Macfarlane is now a dad!

Congratulations are in order for the Bros actor and his partner Hig Roberts as they have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Fans of Luke are overjoyed to see that he and his partner are now dads as the announcement came as a complete surprise since the couple had not previously revealed they were expecting a baby together.

Sharing a collection of adorable photos of himself, Hig and their daughter in the hospital to his 217K Instagram followers, Luke announced that their first-born arrived at the beginning of June before revealing her sweet name.

The 43-year-old wrote, “Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world class care”.

“On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in”, he lovingly added.

The name Tess is of Greek origin and is typically a variation on the name Teresa, which means ‘late summer’.

Fans of the Brothers and Sisters star flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the new dad.

One fan wrote, “Oh wow what a beautiful moment. Congratulations. The world is going to be a better place as you will raise her to be a great human being”.

“Congratulations!! She’s beautiful. She’s lucky to have you two as parents”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Oh my heart. You're going to be the best dads ever! Congratulations papas!!”.

Congratulations again to Luke and Hig as they prepare to embark on a new chapter in their lives.