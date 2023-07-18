Fans delighted by snaps of Corrie’s Georgia May Foote’s wedding

Georgia May Foote is now a married woman!

Congratulations are in order for Georgia May Foote and her husband Kris Evans as they have now tied the knot.

Fans have expressed their delight on social media as the Coronation Street star, who is known for her role as Katy Armstrong in the ITV soap, has shared stunning photos from her big day.

Sharing the pictures to her 534K Instagram followers, Georgia described her wedding day as the ‘best day ever’.

Credit: Beth Alderson Photography via Georgia May Foote Instagram

The 32-year-old looked simply gorgeous in her embellished white gown with a plunging neckline and her hair curled under a long tulle veil.

The bride captioned the lovely post, “Mr & Mrs Evans. 15.07.23. Best day EVER. I honestly cannot describe this day in words without still crying. It was literally perfection”.

“My husband went through 16 packs of tissues, we had mr @shuffle__t turn up to roast him in the best best man/sister speech we have ever heard so thank you @katbrobs for this”.

“We played bingo which went absolutely OFF, ate the best food and loads of donuts, and danced all night long”.

Credit: Beth Alderson Photography via Georgia May Foote Instagram

The soap star continued, “Also @bethaldersonphotography you captured us perfectly. All day. From start to finish you did exactly what felt right for us so thank you. You are the best out there!”.

“Thank you to absolutely every guest who turned up and showed us all the love for the whole weekend”.

Georgia sweetly closed off by adding, “But most importantly, thank you to my husband @krisevansmusic for making me feel like the most special person in the whole world. I love you forever”.

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate Georgia and Kris and to complement their lavish day.

Credit: Beth Alderson Photography via Georgia May Foote Instagram

One fan penned, “Massive congratulations to you both”. A second wrote, “You both look amazing, congratulations”.

“Congratulations couldn’t happen to a nicer couple x”, commented a third fan.

Georgia announced her engagement to Kris in December 2021, three years after the couple started dating.

Congratulations again to the newlyweds as they embark on this new chapter together.