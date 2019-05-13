Fans believe they have found out the name of Kim K’s fourth baby

Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child into their family over the weekend and fans have been itching to find out what name they’ve chosen for their baby boy.

The parents aren’t ones for picking traditional baby names and often surprise fans with their unique and rare monikers.

Kim has yet to share many details about her son, other than the fact that he is perfect and resembles his big sister Chicago.

However, eagle-eyed fans believe they have discovered the name of their fourth child.

Kim has been busy posting to social media since the arrival of her baby boy and her followers think she sneakily revealed his name by posting an emoji.

Alongside a series of photos from her baby shower, Kim posted the bear emoji leading fans to think her son’s name is Teddy or Bear.

One wrote: “Is his name Bear?”

Another questioned: “Bear west? Teddy west? Theodore west?”

We have to admit the name Teddy is far too cute, but is it quirky enough for the Kardashian-West fam?

Fans were quick to admit the name may be too ‘normal’ for the famous family.

I guess we will just have to be patient and wait for Kim to reveal her son’s name. Her baby boy will certainly be well looked after at home with three older siblings to look out for him.

Kim and Kanye have three other kids together- one-year-old Chicago, three-year-old Saint and five-year-old North.

We have to admit we can’t wait to find out what name the businesswoman has chosen for her son.