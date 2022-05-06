Fans are wowed by Perrie Edwards’ stunning nursery for baby Axel

Little Mix member Perrie Edwards has given fans a glimpse of her son’s nursery and we’re obsessed with the design of it!

Perrie took to her Instagram story to share snaps of the incredible nursery she created with the help of interior designer Bethany Riley.

The beautiful room has calming blue and white walls that tie in with the neutral coloured furniture.

A square cot sits at the top end of the room with floor-length curtains behind it.

This dreamy nursery has clouds decorated throughout, with a cloud-shaped shelf, fluffy seats and footrests to match.

The original photos were posted on Bethany’s account with the capiton, “I’m so excited to share this gorgeous nursery with you guys! A super special project to me as I designed and installed it with my baby boy in my tummy, then photographed it just a few months later with him in my arms”.

She continued, “So grateful to work with the team at @adorabletotsmanchester on this. I first shopped there back in 2018 when I was pregnant with River and I knew that one day I’d come back to them with a design project!”.

Fans rushed to the comments to share how impressed they were with the stunning nursery. One wrote, “Love how bright and cosy this looks”.

A second said, “It looks incredible and so cute”, with another adding, “This is the cutest nursery I’ve ever seen”.

The compliments didn’t stop there with fashion designer Lillie Lexie penning, “So so beautiful, you're so talented!”.

A nice personal touch is the pillow with little Axel’s initials on it. It's so cute!

The baby shop whose furniture was used to create the nursery also posted snaps of the room with the caption, “Little Mix sensation Perrie Edwards and her partner Alex Chamberlain welcomed their gorgeous baby boy Axel Oxalde- Chamberlain in August last year and in the lead up to his arrival, Perrie and Alex worked closely with interior designer Bathany Riley and Adorable Tots to create the most perfect timeless nursery”.

They went on to say, “We think you’ll agree that the end result is absolutely stunning. We are so happy that we were able to work with Bethany to provide Perrie, Alex and Axel the most relaxing, practical and stunning space”.

The pop-star sensation and Liverpool footballer welcomed their son into the world in August 2021.