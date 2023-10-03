Fans amazed by Stacey Solomon’s Halloween porch transformation

Fans have been reacting to Stacey Solomon’s newest Halloween porch, which is definitely decoration goals!

The Sort Your Life Out host is known for going all-out when it comes to seasonal decorations. In particular, fans look forward to October every year, as Stacey takes the opportunity to deck out the front porch of so-called Pickle Cottage with a mesmerising display.

However, this year, the mum-of-five has revealed that there is a sentimental twist to her decorations, as she has created them in tribute to her daughter Rose.

Last night, Stacey’s 5.8M Instagram followers were delighted when she took to the platform to unveil her porch display for this Halloween season.

The video sweetly showcases Rose, who will be turning two tomorrow (October 4), throwing a mini pumpkin into the air as the exterior of Pickle Cottage is transformed.

For this year’s theme, Stacey has gone for several pops of colour, as beautiful lilac and blue pumpkins surround the front door. The pumpkins themselves are also intermixed with stunning bunches of flowers.

As she opens her eyes to the magical sight, toddler Rose can be heard exclaiming: “Oh my goodness! Pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins!”

In the caption of her post, Stacey then went on to describe the inspiration behind the wonderful design.

“Decided to make our autumn door tradition all about rose this year, for her birthday. She loves pumpkins & her favourite colours are ‘pink, purple, orange & blue’ so she told me, so here it is…” the 33-year-old teased.

“Used all of our old pumpkins & flowers from over the years just painted a few & added some of farmer Scott’s fresh ones too. Happy Autumn Everyone,” Stacey gushed.

Following her incredible reveal, many of Stacey’s fans have since been complimenting her on her Halloween porch.

“It looks amazing and she's so happy,” one follower replied.

“This is the most beautiful door you've done yet,” another praised.

“Oh look at her little face!! Good choice rose, it looks amazing,” a third fan added.