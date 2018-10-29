Fancy working in Australia? The age limits for the visa just changed

Leaving the Emerald Isle to seek work further afield is a huge adventure many young Irish professionals embark pon.

However, there is a time limit if you have your sights set on working in sunny Australia.

Luckily, in a new move announced by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, the age limit to apply for an Australian working visa has been extended, increasing from age 30 to age 35.

The move was made to 'promote cultural exchange and strengthen people-to-people links.'

The changes comes into effect on Thursday, so anyone who previously thought they were too old to secure a working visa are now in with a chance.

Last year, 8,653 visas were issued to Irish citizens who wised to seek work in Australia, according to Breaking News.