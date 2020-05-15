Create restaurant-quality meals at home with this delivery service

Foodies, we've got some pretty great news for you!

Having closed their doors temporarily amid the pandemic for the safety of their customers and staff, the team from Sprezzatura are back with an exciting new offering that unsurprisingly has a greater aspiration than just delicious food. Sona Box is a new grocery service with a difference, making professionals out of homecooks while nourishing the vulnerable in our community.

How does it work?

For as little as €30 per person, select 5 restaurant-quality dishes to make at home each week from Sona Boxes ever-expanding catalogue of international options (not just Italian!) each part-prepped and lovingly curated using Irish suppliers. From Sprezzatura classics like Cacio e Pepe and Fennel Sausage Ragu to Pizza, Chilli Beef Ramen and Lamb Burgers with Sumac Yoghurt with all the ingredients including homemade pastes, sauces and broths enclosed, this is an affordable delivery service that will take you from zero to hero in the kitchen while reducing food waste and allowing you to avoid supermarket queues.

Community Connector

In a bid to build better and more connected communities, Sona Box (meaning happy in Irish) will also partner with vital Irish charity services in this time of crisis such as the Dublin Simon Community and ALONE to ensure greater funding by pledging €1.50 per customer (not just per box) and offering the opportunity to match it at point of payment. They will also seek to feed the tireless workers on the frontlines of these not-for-profits as well as those that they work with.

Their ambition is clear: to drive the biggest sustained food donation on record in support of those who are struggling the most in this time of uncertainty and beyond.

Staying Local

Staying strong to the Sprezzatura ethos, Sona box strives to be as sustainable as possible, with compostable packaging and step-by-step recipes available only online. They remain dedicated to their local suppliers expanding the portfolio to bring the likes of Ringsend Chicken, Jane Russel Sausages and Ballymore Organics to the fold.

The happiness that Sona Box intends to spread doesn’t just stop at food with Booze boxes of wines from Winelab, Beers from All Tech and soft drinks from King of Kefir also available. A Sona Shop will also be offered with farmers market supplies such as breads, spreads, cheeses etc all available additionally.

Speaking of the launch of Sona Box, creator and restaurateur Thom Lawson said, “Sona Box was born of a need to plug several gaping holes in this new society of ours. On one hand, we are becoming restless and must persevere so we wanted to make staying at home a more joyful experience where every night is a culinary adventure that you can take pride in. We also became acutely aware that there were those in our community whose struggles were far greater than boredom and wanted to do something that could support them in a tangible way. Sona Box is more than just the sum of its parts. It is a community connector that joins people from seemingly disparate worlds together. This is just the first iteration of Sona Box. We have so many ideas so the sky is the limit for what we can achieve here.”

Delivering within Dublin only initially and suitable for diners with all manner of dietary requirements, Sona Box orders will begin on a first-come, first-served basis with sign-ups commencing via www.sonabox.ie today. Deliveries will take just two days to arrive with the first drop taking place this Saturday, May 9.

To keep up to date with Sona Box, follow them on social media @sona_box