Family pays tribute to Cork schoolgirl killed in tragic car crash

The family of Kimberley O’ Connor has issued a heartbreaking statement following the untimely death of the schoolgirl. The 16-year-old was killed in a devastating car crash on Harbour View Road at Knocknaheeny on Wednesday night.

Her mum Jennifer posted a harrowing statement on Twitter. The mum-of-four said she is utterly devastated by the loss of her darling girl.

The statement read: “Our hearts are broken today at the loss of our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, nice and friend Kimberley O’ Connor. Our Kimberley had a bright future and was a very kind and generous person who was loved by so many people.

RIP – The heartbroken family of 16 year old Kimberley O' Connor who was killed in a crash in Knocknaheeney last night say "Kimberly was a very kind & generous person who was loved by so many". #NPRedFM pic.twitter.com/vFQ11o2im7 — Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) February 20, 2020

“She had just returned from Kolkata in January with the HOPE Foundation with her school at Terence MacSwiney Community College, where she raised funds and participated in the HOPE U Can Paint Project there, visiting and painting local orphanages.

Her mum shared that Kimberley was passionate about acting and singing, with a great career ahead of her. She was a popular student and loved by all her family, peers and teachers.

“Our lives are shattered today and it’s difficult to put into words how we are feeling,” the family added.

“We pray for those who are injured and thank the emergency services for attending to the accident last night and ask for all your prayers at this very sad time.”

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Kimberley O’ Connor during this tragic time.