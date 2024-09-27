Family of little girl stabbed in Parnell Square post recovery update

The family of a young girl who was seriously injured through a stabbing attack in Dublin last November has shared a new update on her rehabilitation.

The little girl was just five-years-old when she was stabbed outside Coláiste Mhuire school in Parnell Square on November 23. Two other children were injured in the attack, as well as a care worker from the school who tried to protect the pupils.

Now, almost one year on, her family has shared a new update on her recovery.

Taking to their GoFundMe fundraiser, which has raised over €107,000 so far, they confirmed that she has been in a rehabilitation hospital for the past four weeks.

“This new hospital is really inspiring. We can see changes in our little angel on a daily basis,” they penned.

“We would like to thank you all for your generosity. The money has come a long way. Over the last months we have had to move to a bigger place with a wheelchair accessible layout, furnish the house thinking about space and functionality, get an adapted car which has enabled us to take our darling home at the weekends, plus daily costs. Not having a kitchen to cook meals in does add up,” they admitted.

The family concluded their update by writing that they are “hoping to be home full time before Christmas.”

Earlier this month, the little girl’s loved ones announced that she had been discharged from Temple Street Children’s Hospital, 281 days after the attack.

“The hope is that she is able to swallow food, move her arms and legs more purposefully, and utter some more sounds,” they explained at the time.

Previously, the little girl’s parents took to GoFundMe on August 28 to reflect on the moment that their lives “turned upside down”.

“At 1.45 pm, I got the worst phone call I could ever get: 'Something happened! Your daughter was stabbed in front of the school.' I ran over and saw a horrific site. I saw my little girl lying on the ground. Doctors and paramedics trying to get her heart beating and air in her lungs,” they recalled.

“Some people wonder why it has taken her so long to recover and if she will be the same little girl as before. The human brain is a very complex organ. Deprive it of oxygen for too long and the body suffers. The longer it takes to get it working again, the longer it is to regain function,” they explained further, adding: “There is no rush. We will take the blessings as they come."