Family call for donations after Galway mum suffers life-changing brain injury

34-year-old Caitríona O’Doherty is a primary school teacher and a mum-of-two after recently welcoming the birth of her second son.

Unfortunately, Caitríona’s family suffered a devastating blow after the young mum endured a serious brain haemorrhage just days after giving birth, changing her and her family’s lives forever.

Caitríona and her husband Fergal were already proud parents to their two-year-old son Iarla when they welcomed the birth of baby number two, Tiernan, this past May.

However, their joyous baby bubble didn’t last long as just one week later Caitríona was rushed to Beaumont Hospital after suffering what medicals described as a ‘large left fronto-parietal intraparenchymal haemorrhage with mass effect’.

Caitríona had to undergo immediate brain surgery to remove a clot which had formed as a result of the haemorrhage.

“Despite the surgery being considered a success, Caitríona’s post-surgery recovery did not go entirely to plan and Caitríona’s brain swelled to critical levels in the days thereinafter,” Caitríona’s sister Róisín McLoughlan recalled.

“She suffered numerous setbacks whilst in ICU including septicemia and seizures. To make matters worse, she had to do much of this fighting alone due to strict visitation rules.”

Caitríona spent six weeks in Richmond ICU Beaumont before she was finally well enough to be transferred to Galway University Hospital and eventually moved to Merlin Park Hospital to begin her rehabilitation.

According to Róisín, Caitríona is currently receiving physiotherapy to help regain strength in the right side of her body and also requires intense Speech and Language therapy.

To help lessen the financial burden Caitríona’s family now faces, her sister has called on the generosity of the public to raise funds in order to pay for future medical needs along with much-needed adaptions to their home.

If you would like to make a donation or read more about Caitríona’s harrowing journey, check out their GoFundMe page here.