Family announces the tragic death of Irish model Mairead O’Neill

Irish model Mairead O'Neill tragically passed away Monday night.

The 21-year-old’s death was unexpected, shocking loved ones and fans around the country.

Also known as Mairead Leigha, the young girl had a tough time over the past year, losing her mum just ten months previously to cancer.

Close family friend Julie Rooney said the young model "took her own life" and is "survived by her brother Brendan and sister Bronagh, who both have three beautiful children each."

Julie has set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs and is asking for donations to help this family through such a devastating year.

“I know people are struggling financially as it is, but every little [bit] helps these kids,” she said.

“The last thing they need is a funeral bill on top of their doubly painful heartbreak. As their mummy’s friend, I’m hopeless as to what I can do.

“So, I’m hoping that with people’s help we can make it a tiny bit easier on them. [Mairead was] such a beautiful child that just could not get over living without her mother.

“Please, if you can let’s help ease this burden.”

Mairead’s former modelling agency boss also spoke fondly of the kind-hearted girl.

“Mairead was a clever, grounded and very smart young lady who was beautiful,” she told Belfast Live.

“She had a lot of support but her heart was broken. It’s so sad to think that she is gone now too.”

If you would like to contribute, you can donate here.

We send our condolences to Mairead’s family as they begin their journey of healing after such a difficult and devastating loss.