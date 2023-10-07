‘Fall’ into Autumn with an Eminence Organic Pumpkin Latte Facial

The Eminence Organic Pumpkin Latte Facial is a unique treatment from award-winning Wicklow Street Clinic this autumn. The treatment is purely based on the incredible attributes of the humble pumpkin, which contains a wide range of skin-loving properties including amino acids, enzymes, beta-carotene and antioxidants to fight fine lines, ageing and promote radiance.

The Eminence Pumpkin Latte Special Facial incorporates the Yam and Pumpkin Peel and the Pumpkin Latte Masque which results in an increase in the skin’s natural moisture balance with Vitamin E and Omega 9 nutrients to fight the appearance of ageing and environmental stress on your skin. Radiant and plump skin results along with divine relaxation!

More about the Pumpkin Latte Facial Treatment

The Pumpkin Latte Special Facial costs €110 and can be booked www.thewicklowstreetclinic.ie.

For more information on the full Eminence range, visit Eminence.ie.