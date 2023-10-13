Explosive trailer for Wagatha Christie series has been released

The trailer for the upcoming Disney+ documentary-series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story has now been released.

The series will show Coleen Rooney’s side of the story from the infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ trail where she accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her to the press.

During the trailer, Coleen reveals she still has the social media post on her phone of when she called out Rebekah for going to the press with ‘false stories’ about Rooney.

“They’re my words, and I stick by them”, she explains at the beginning of the explosive clip.

As footage from days at the trail flash on screen, Coleen revealed, “I needed evidence. I had to set a trap”.

As loved ones shared their concern for Coleen, her husband Wayne can be seen asking, “What’s she done here?”, as flashbacks of her plan to catch the press leak was put into action.

“I’d never imagined being in a legal battle”, the 37-year-old explained before adding, “I had a message off Rebekah saying, ‘What is this?’”.

Credit: Disney+

Rooney continued, “I replied, ‘You know what this is’”.

As she spoke to the camera and broke down in tears, Coleen then admitted, “It was just constantly on my mind. My dad said, ‘You’re just not you anymore’”.

Before the end of the tell-all trailer, the mum-of-four closed off by adding, “Don’t play games with a girl who can play better”, as she smirked to viewers.

The trailer was posted to Coleen and Disney+’s Instagram accounts, with the television personality captioning the post, “Its…time for my account”.

Credit: Disney+

“Think you’ve heard it all? I’ll be telling my truth in a three-part documentary-series, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story. Streaming, Wednesday 18th October on Disney+”.

Many of Rooney’s fans headed to the comments to share their excitement over the release of the trailer.

One fan said, “Ain’t going lie can NOT wait for this”, while a second added, “This will be so good”.

“I can not wait to watch this!!”, added a third fan.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story will land on Disney+ on October 18.

Watch the full trailer below: