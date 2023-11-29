Explore these 30 charming Christmas gift ideas for her, all under €20

As Christmas nears and we’re all out and about buying presents for our loved ones, we must remember that it doesn’t have to cost a lot to show we care. The important thing about giving a gift to our friends and family is the time and effort we put into choosing it.

Rather than spending a tonne of money on meaningless presents, this festive time really is about sharing love and kindness. Bear in mind that a little gift with a lot of thought can go a long way to make someone happy on Christmas morning and show just how much you care.

These gestures are what truly matter during the Christmas period and to make your decision that bit easier, we’ve compiled the perfect gift guide of presents under €20 that will make wonderul tokens of love.

ThisWorks ‘Soothe & Sleep’ Christmas Cracker – RRP €13

This Christmas, give the gift of a restful night's sleep with ThisWorks. Their festively packaged Deep Sleep gift sets and stocking fillers are designed to help recipients unwind and enjoy peaceful nights and refreshed mornings. The ‘Soothe & Sleep’ Christmas Cracker is a relaxing duo of mood-managing aromatherapy sprays for calmer days and peaceful nights, this festive stocking filler includes a deep sleep pillow spray 5ml and stress check mood manager 5ml. ThisWorks is available from Dunnes, McCauley’s, Cloud10 and Pharmacies nationwide.

Casa Clara Sienna Embellished Socks – RRP €20

These seriously cute socks are from anthropologie and they come in two delightful colours – black (as above) and white with white pearls. Such a pretty stocking filler. Buy here.

An Invitation to the Kennedys by Emily Hourican (Published by Hachette €14.99)

An Invitation to the Kennedys is a captivating novel inspired by real events. Set in 1930s London society, it follows Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy, the daughter of the US ambassador, who becomes a sensation. She falls for a duke-in-waiting, and tensions rise as not everyone accepts their romance. Meanwhile, Lady Brigid Guinness is uninterested in love but faces pressure to marry a German prince. When they all gather at Kelvedon Hall, secrets, troubled marriages, and political intrigue come to light against the backdrop of an impending European war. As the week unfolds, Kick and Brigid must reconsider their future plans in a rapidly changing world. Available from all good bookshops nationwide.

Dunnes Stores Fluffy Fleece Pyjamas Set – RRP €12

These cosy fleece pyjamas are designed with a fun all-over print. A great option for lounging or sleep.

Dunnes Stores Suede Mule Slippers – RRP €15

Made with a genuine suede upper, these classic mule slippers feature a faux-fur trim for an added touch of detail. Perfect for sprawling around your house in supreme comfort.

SimpleScents Fragrance Subscription – RRP from €16.20

SimpleScents, a revolutionary fragrance subscription platform, is transforming the perfume experience for Irish consumers. Launched in 2022, it offers an exclusive monthly fragrance journey for €16.20, providing an 8ml vial (about 140 sprays) of premium perfume. Boasting over 130 renowned brands like Maison Margiela and Prada, SimpleScents ensures authenticity through direct collaborations with authorised vendors. What sets it apart is its personalised service, subscribers tailor their monthly scents, rotate perfumes with seasons, and can pause or cancel anytime. Newcomer’s benefit from a perfume quiz. Additionally, subscribers receive a stylish aluminium travel case in their first month. SimpleScents now offers gifting options: €55 for 3 months, €100 for 6 months and €195 for 12 months, presenting a luxurious, personalised, and exciting fragrance adventure each month. This Christmas, give the gift of SimpleScents for a lasting olfactory delight. Purchase here. Buy here.

Ayu Cosmetics The Blush & Bronze Beauty Kit – RRP €20 (Worth €43)

This set is your essential for achieving a sun-kissed glow and a natural flush. It includes Ayu Blush and Bronze, known for their velvety textures and a soft matte finish. The Ayu Blush/Contour Brush ensures flawless application, enhancing your cheekbones for a radiant, healthy look. Experience warmth and elegance with this must-have kit. www.ayu.ie and at their store in Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork.

NeoStrata Pampering Christmas Stockings – RRP €19.95 (worth over €42)

The lucky recipient of this stocking will be able to create a luxurious at-home self-care experience. Each stocking contains an award-winning Pure Hyaluronic Acid Biocellulose Mask and a Neostrata Stone Facial Roller to help massage in product for better absorption and promote lymphatic drainage. The Anti-aging Stocking contains a deluxe trial size of Triple Firming Neck Cream and the Restore Stocking (pictured above) contains a deluxe trial size of PHA Daily Moisturiser. Neostrata is available from pharmacies nationwide and neostrata.ie

Note Cosmetique Drop Highlighter – RRP €11.99

This highlighter is a liquid face highlighter that has been developed to illuminate the complexion for an immediate radiance! Every drop of this highlighter is bursting with a high concentration of a fine pearl powder to create a light-catching luminosity. Its lightweight, soft, non-greasy texture floats over skin offering a buildable glow to achieve any desired makeup looks from natural, subtly luminous to bold. The creamy-fluid formula applies easily and evenly blurring small imperfections and keeping skin hydrated. Blends seamlessly on skin and into foundation for a customizable and buildable glow. Available from pharmacies nationwide.

L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Festive Bauble – RRP €14.50

This gorgeous decoration filled with 3 delicate cherry blossom beauty products. This festive decoration is the perfect secret Santa gift or stocking filler and makes a gorgeous addition to any tree. The products within capture the poetic beauty of springtime in Provence, where flowering cherry trees colour the Luberon Hills and perfume the air. This delightful gift includes Cherry Blossom Shower Gel, Cherry Blossom Body Lotion and Cherry Blossom Hand Cream. Buy here.

Voduz Daily Essentials Trio – RRP €14.95/£12.99

This essential hair trio tucked into a gorgeously festive gold box is perfect for popping into any beauty lovers’ stocking. Containing soft Wrap Up Towel Scrunchies, trusty Hold Tight Creaseless Clips, and a portable On-The-Go Mini Paddle Brush, ensuring you're ready to style on the go, wherever you are. Buy here and stockists nationwide.

Dr. Hauschka Hand & Nail Duo Gift Set – RRP €17.99 (worth €23.99)

New for Christmas 2023, this Hand & Nail Duo Gift Set includes two hand care heros – they are: Hydrating Hand Cream 30ml – this beautiful hand cream pampers and nourishes the hands. The composition with blackthorn and anthyllis as well as beeswax and wheat germ oil preserves moisture and creates noticeable smoothness for dry, overworked hands.

Neem Nail & Cuticle Pen 3ml: always keep your nails in the best possible condition with the practical, compact and hygienic Neem Nail & Cuticle Pen. Whether at home or out and about, your nails can benefit from a mini manicure treatment whenever you have a few moments to spare. Available to buy here.

Incredible Socks Gift Boxes – RRP €19.90

Incredible Socks gift boxes. Incredible Socks Irish-owned and operated, and everything from packaging, shipping, fulfillment, graphic design and web design is Irish. Incredible Socks are manufactured using premium quality bamboo. Bamboo is one of the most sustainable, comfortable, durable and breathable materials perfect for making soft, cosy and strong pair of socks. Oh, and bamboo is a natural deodorant – bonus. Buy here.

L.A. Girl Extreme Shine Gel Polish Set – €19.95

Nail your gifting game with LA Girl's Extreme Shine Nails Set. This stocking-filler perfection offers four gel-like polishes in wintry red, iridescent gold, silver and deep purple shades, granting salon-quality glam without the hassle. The custom 440-bristle design ensures a flawless finish with just one coat. Perfect for festive-ready nails that effortlessly match your vibe. www.trndbty.com and stockists nationwide.

Come Sit Awhile by Alice Taylor – RRP Hardback €19.99

New from national treasure and beloved bestselling author Alice Taylor. Life can race along at a fast pace. Time to slow down and enjoy the little things, chat with a good friend or simply do nothing. With her new book, Alice shares special memories, and inspires us to create moments to calm the spirit and take time out to reflect. Buy here.

Luna by Lisa Pout and Go – RRP €20 (Save €12)

The perfect stocking filler gift, this ultimate lip trio includes a lip liner, lipgloss and lipstick in an oh-so-adorable rose-gold charm holder. Last year’s Pout & Go’s gift set proved hugely popular with its unique key chain detail, so this year it has come back bigger and better in Luna’s mainline lip shades. The richly pigmented Honey Moon Lip Pencil will add definition and longevity to the lips, while the dreamy additions of Nude Shine Lipstick and Petal Glow Lip Gloss on top will keep your nude game strong. Buy here or from Dunnes Stores or all good pharmacies nationwide.

Polly and Andy Bamboo Socks at NearlySisters – RRP €5.95

The perfect stocking filler. Polly and Andy's bamboo socks are super soft, hypoallergenic, and seam-free, keeping your feet dry and fresh. Available from NearlySisters here or visit their Irish-made Gifting Emporium located in Cutlery Road, Newbridge.

Max Factor Masterpiece 2 in 1 Lash Wow Mascara – RRP €14.99 / £12.99

Mascara is a gift that’s always appreciated. Not only is it an everyday makeup product, but it’s also one of those products that must be replaced frequently, so you know your gift will be put to good use! Spoil a loved one this Christmas with Max Factors Masterpiece 2 in 1 Lash Wow Mascara. This Mascara contains a unique twistable wand that creates two customizable looks: Maximized Length and Maximized Volume, making it the perfect mascara to gift! Available from pharmacies nationwide.

Max Benjamin Hand Soap Gift Set – RRP €16

The perfect gift or stocking filler for those who like beautiful scents in their home and on their skin. The gift set contains three 100g Max Benjamin natural soap bars in French Linen Water, White Pomegranate and Lemongrass & Ginger scents. Vegan friendly and dermatologically tested, these shea butter based soap bars are kind to all skin types, making for a meaningful gift for a loved one this Christmas.

Jo Browne Organic Bamboo Pads at NearlySisters – RRP €11.95

Jo Browne offers organic, reusable bamboo makeup remover pads that are 100% natural, providing luxuriously soft, eco-friendly alternative for skincare routines.

Available from NearlySisters here or visit their Irish-made Gifting Emporium located in Cutlery Road, Newbridge.

Real Techniques Chic Dreams Sponge Set – RRP €11.50, value €19.48

Be it for a matte or dewy finish, this 3-piece sponge set has you covered. Featuring the award-winning, best-selling Miracle Complexion Sponge, the matte multitasker Miracle Airblend Sponge and handbag essential Sponge Case for easy top-ups on the go. Available nationwide including Dunnes Stores Beauty and all good pharmacies.

Faith in Nature Body Care Set

This body care set blends grapefruit and organic orange essential oils which are known for their cleansing qualities and energising aromas. The Faith in Nature dermatologically tested moisturising lotion has an ethically traded shea butter base. And both the body wash and lotion contain organic ingredients. Made with 100% natural fragrance and essential oils both products are also silicone, paraben, SLS and SLES free. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Dermalogica Smooth + Brighten Set – RRP €19 / £18

The lucky recipient of this gift will achieve brighter, smoother skin every day with the best-selling powder foliant. The price makes it a perfect stocking stuffer but it works brilliantly too which means it will be the gift that keeps on giving! Available from Dermalogica.ie and all authorized Dermalogica stockists.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish & Topcoat – RRP €11.99 / £9.99

Discover the perfect stocking filler with Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Polishes. Transform your home into a salon experience with patented technology for a flawless wear lasting up to 14 days – no UV lamp needed! With an extensive range of shades to choose from and both matt and shiny topcoats to finish, Miracle Gel polishes make the perfect gift, ensuring there’s a favourite colour for everyone. It’s the perfect way to personalize your present by choosing a shade that matches a loved one’s style and taste! Available from pharmacies nationwide.

Holos Skincare Super Natural Activity Pre & Probiotic Spritz – RRP €11

Holos Skincare is an Irish skincare haven, crafting products rooted in nature's wisdom. Committed to promoting skin wellness, Holos blends science and plant-based goodness to create holistic skincare solutions. With a passion for clean beauty, their range caters to diverse skin needs, offering a radiant and balanced complexion through the power of natural ingredients.

This Spritz will keep the lucky recipient’s skin beautiful and healthy. pH balanced good bacteria to help maintain skin immunity, it is infused with frankincense, lavender and sweet orange – perfect for this time of year. It also offers protection against environmental irritants and pathogens and helps with inflammation, rosacea and acne. Handmade in Ireland, the brand is vegan and cruelty free too. Buy here.

Eleven Australia Blonde Bon Bon – RRP €11.20

Get ready to glow like never before this holiday season with the release of Elevent Australia’s limited edition Neon Holiday collection. This dinky set includes Keep My Colour Blonde Shampoo 50ml and Keep My Colour Blonde Conditioner 50ml all wrapped up in a ready to gift cracker! Buy here or at Eleven Australia stockists nationwide.

Tangle Teezer Wet Detangler Mini – RRP €14

The Ultimate Detangler – in mini! All the same patented two-tiered technology as the original, but perfect for travel. Suitable for wet or dry hair. Minimise breakage and keep hair smooth and tangle free wherever you are. Buy here.

Andrew Fitzsimons Body Volume Hold Spray – RRP €11.99

We ADORE all things Andrew Fitzsimons and if you haven’t discovered his Hold Spray, you are seriously missing out. The Blowdry Hold Spray by Andrew Fitzsimons enables you to create the perfect disco-ready blowout wherever you are. Lifts the roots to add volume and secure big, brushable tresses that maintain flexibility. Available from pharmacies nationwide.

Nivea Happy Dreams Gift Set – RRP €16

Make her day with this fabulous Nivea Happy Dreams gorgeous gift set. It has everything she needs to give her skin a beauty-boost ready for the party season along with a super stylish cosmetic bag. The full gift set contains:

Nivea Love Sunshine Shower Gel, a refreshing shower gel that instantly refreshes and cares for skin.

Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body.

Nivea Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray, with precious pearl extracts evens out your skin tone and offers you velvety smooth and beautiful underarms.

Nivea Peach Shine Caring Lip Balm, with Hydra IQ gives long lasting moisturisation with a fruity peach aroma and delicate colour leaving lips soft and smooth. Plus, a super stylish cosmetic bag. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

KISS Gel Fantasy Allure Nails (RRP €12.99 / £8.99)

Nothing says party season more than adding a little sparkle to your nails. Get the look with KISS Gel Fantasy Allure range. This new collection is all about high fashion special effects, containing Dazzling 3D Gemstones, Holographic effects, Chromes, Glitters and more, all adding a super glamourous flair to your nails. Choose from two styles: How Dazzling and Transformation. KISS products are available from Mc Cabe’s and pharmacies nationwide.