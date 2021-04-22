Explore the Flora and Fauna of your county with Google Lens

After months of the same old walks and being confined to 5km of our homes, it’s time to get out and explore further afield. Now that spring has well and truly sprung and the days are getting longer you can make your daily walk more exciting and rediscover nature in a new way with Google Lens.

Ireland is home to tens of thousands of different species including 400 species of birds, more than 4,000 plant species and 12,000 varieties of insects! With the help of Google Lens and the camera on your phone you can identify every new plant, insect or bird you come across as you explore your county.

Spot a beautiful flower while you are out and about? Now you can become the ultimate flower expert by using Google Lens to identify what’s growing in the wild. Why not add a little fun to your walk by challenging yourself to identify as many different species of flowers as you can and once done, move onto plants and insects. You can also ask Google Assistant for handy facts as you go along.

Here is how it works:

On your phone, open the Google app and in the search bar, tap Google Lens

Point your camera at the flower to identify the plant

Swipe up to learn about the discovery

You can also use the folder of stock images to create your own eye spy checklist, or if feeling creative make your own.

You can use Google Lens from: