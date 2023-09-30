Bumble and bumble’s NEW Illuminated Color Range preserves post-colour radiance

Introducing the NEW Illuminated Color Range with Bumble and bumble, a post-colour radiance-boosting cleansing routine + pigment-preserving treatments. Ideal for colour-treated hair, and perfect for all hair types and textures looking to prolong and revitalize existing color.

Powered by PRO Colorshield Technology to hold your favourite new hue. Designed with protective polymers, conditioning agents, and Vitamin E (a powerful antioxidant), forms a protective shield that helps lock in your colour, and balances hair's pH to seal the cuticle to help protect colour vibrancy.

Illuminated Color Shampoo, Illuminated Color Conditioner, Illuminated Color 1-Minute Vibrancy Treatment, Illuminated Color Leave-In Seal Light + Rich.

NEW Illuminated Color Shampoo – RRP €35 (250ml)

4X color-safe hydration and +90% vibrancy instantly vs. untreated hair.

A shampoo that amplifies vibrance and shine that enhances the look of colour-treated hair. Formulated with our PRO ColorShield Technology, this pigment-preserving shampoo, free of sulfate cleansers, protects hair colour from fading and gently cleanses without stripping moisture. Plus, it helps smoothe + seal the cuticle for luminous, locked-in colour. Formulated for all hair types seeking shampoo safe for colour-treated hair that gently cleanses. Colour safe.

NEW Illuminated Color Conditioner – RRP €37 (200ml)

4X colour-safe hydration and +90% vibrancy instantly vs. untreated hair.

A conditioner that amplifies vibrance and shine that enhances the look of colour-treated hair. Formulated with our PRO ColorShield Technology, this pigment-preserving moisturising conditioner protects hair from colour-fading. Plus, it reduces frizz and flyaways, softens, and smoothes + seals the cuticle for luminous, locked-in colour. Formulated for all hair types seeking a conditioner safe for colour-treated hair that leaves hair shiny, moisturised and helps protect the colour integrity. Colour safe.

NEW Illuminated Color 1-Minute Vibrancy Treatment – RRP €39.00 (200ml)

36 washes of colour protection. 3 days of lasting shine.

Here’s how to keep your favorite new hue. Our transformational rinse out treatment, loved by Bb.Pros, protects colour from fading due to water and delivers stand-out shine + softness – in just one minute. Formulated with our PRO ColorShield Technology, this pigment preserver smoothes and seals the cuticle for brilliant color that lasts.

NEW Illuminated Color Leave-in Seal Light + Rich – RRP €35 (150ml)

12 weeks of colour fade fighting power.

Our powerhouse protective leave-ins impart instant moisture and colour vibrancy that lasts. Formulated with our PRO ColorShield Technology, this pigment-preserving sealer fends off colour-fading and smoothes + seals the cuticle for luminous, locked-in colour. Plus, it reduces frizz, and protects from heat. Formulated for all hair textures looking for a leave-in to instantly moisturise, hydrate and condition colour-treated hair. Protects and maintains a healthy-looking, vibrant and shiny colour.

Illuminated Color Leave-in Seal Light: For fine to medium hair types.

Illuminated Color Leave-in Seal Rich: For medium to thick hair types.

All products are available on zolobeauty.com and in official Bumble and bumble stockists nationwide.