Experts reveal what to do if you have symptoms of Coronavirus

The number of cases of Covid-19 is on the rise in Europe and the United Kingdom. Naturally, the public is concerned about contracting the virus, but experts have urged the nations to remain calm.

However, being aware of the signs and symptoms is essential. Medical experts have stressed that the public should avoid going to the A&E if they present with symptoms of Covid-19 as you will be exposing others to the contagious disease.

So, what should you do if you think you have coronavirus?

Medical experts have advised the public to self-isolate if you recently visited areas that have been affected by the virus, which now includes France, the UK, Italy and Brazil. You must call the HSE to inform them if you have travelled to one of the countries affected by Covid-19.

If you don’t feel sick and have no symptoms, experts will recommend keeping an eye out for signs of Covid-19, but you can go about your life as normal.

However, if you have come into contact with someone suffering with coronavirus then you will be monitored for two weeks. You should stay away from people for 14 days, and avoid work and public transport.

For those who are presenting with symptoms like a cough, high temperature, shortness of breath or other breathing difficulties then you must phone your GP or the emergency department. They will urge you to stay inside and avoid other people.

There is currently no vaccine available but 12,000 people affected in China have made a full recovery.

