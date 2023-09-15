Expert Anna Williamson opens up about Lottie Moss & Adam Collard

Anna Williamson has shared her professional opinion of Lottie Moss and Adam Collard’s relationship.

Following the finale of Celebs Go Dating last night, the relationship expert has revealed her thoughts on the model and Love Island star being a couple after the show.

While viewers saw Lottie and Adam having a rocky relationship throughout this season, Anna revealed she would be ‘so happy’ if the pair became an item.

Speaking to OK!, the dating agent admitted, “It was really sad watching Adam and Lottie in the last episode. They're very tumultuous”.

“These two have broken up and gotten back together more times than most people do in a lifetime”.

Williamson continued, “I love Adam and Lottie, I would be so happy if they were together as a couple. Genuinely, I don’t even know if they are together or not, they’re on and off so much that we can’t even keep up”.

“But they have both massively grown as people and as individuals, we’ve absolutely seen them make some really positive progress”.

Even though Lottie and Adam had an on-off partnership during the show which saw them dating other people for the programme, the final episode showcased the pair declaring their feelings for eachother.

When they were attending the gala together, the pair spoke about how they liked each other from the beginning of filming the dating show.

Adam revealed, “I feel like I’ve been through this journey the full time, but for me, I’m on a date with all of these girls and I just know that I was always comparing them to you”.

“From the beginning, I think we’ve both known how we felt about each other”, Lottie explained before adding, “If I’m going to lay my cards on the table, I really like you and I wanna see where this goes”.

Looking delighted, Collard agreed by admitting, “I like you, you know I like you and I care about you a hell of alot. I think it’s obvious”.