Experience the joy of homemade comfort food with Ottolenghi COMFORT

If there’s one thing we try to do for ourselves during this autumnal time of year, it’s bring comfort into our home in any way we can.

One way we love doing this is by cooking up a comforting meal that the whole family will enjoy.

Trying to come up with meal ideas that are both comforting and delicious can be a struggle but Yotam Ottolenghi’s latest cookbook, with co-authors Helen Goh, Verena Lochmuller and Tara Wigley, has everything you need to whip up tasty meals. In Ottolenghi COMFORT, these dishes are not only packed with flavour, but also offer warmth and a sense of home, making this book a necessity for everyone’s kitchen.

When you think of comfort food, you may be reminded of bland casseroles and lacklustre soups from your childhood, but Ottolenghi has managed to pack in the flavour while providing that soothing feeling we all crave at this time of year.

Dishes such as the Caramelised Onion Orecchiette with Hazelnuts & Crispy Sage, Cheesy Bread Soup with Savoy Cabbage & Cavolo Nero and Garlicky Aligot Potato with Leeks & Thyme are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this book’s incredible recipes.

Ottolenghi’s signature bold flavours are evident throughout, but Yotam has also managed to encapsulate the art of heartwarming and family-style meals with ingredients that not only nourishes our body, but also our soul.

Whether you’re a seasoned cook or someone who is just starting out, Ottolenghi COMFORT is the perfect companion in the kitchen, with meal ideas that you will return to time and time again throughout autumn and into the winter months.

The recipes are perfectly detailed, with clear instructions and beautiful pictures for serving inspiration. So, if you’re looking for a cookbook that will bring the whole family together and give you that sense of comfort that only a home cooked meal can bring, get yourself a copy of Ottolenghi COMFORT.

The description of the cookbook tells you everything you need to know: “Make a recipe a few times and it becomes habit. Make it enough and it becomes home. In his much-anticipated new book, Yotam Ottolenghi brings his inspiring, flavour-forward approach to comfort cooking, delivering new classics that taste of home”.

It adds, “Weaving memories of childhood and travel with over 100 irresistible recipes, Ottolenghi COMFORT is a celebration of food and home – of the connections we make as we cook, and pass on from generation to generation. This is comfort food, Ottolenghi style”.

Ottolenghi COMFORT, published by Ebury Press, is on sale now in all good book retailers.