Experience new beauty dimensions with BPerfect Cosmetics hottest relaunch!
Get set to stop, drop, and glow this summer with cheeks that blush and skin that bronzes like never before as BPerfect Cosmetics serve up a fierce revamp of their Dimensions Collection!
This sizzling relaunch sees BPerfect spicing things up with an additional four shades added to their already hot-selling Scorched powdered blusher collection. And brace yourself for the grand return of their iconic bronzer line, now housed in sleek circular packaging complete with a convenient mirror for flawless application, so you’re all set to dazzle on-the-go with every sweep.
Scorched Powdered Blushers – €16.95/£14.95
Get ready for an instant complexion boost with these stunningly buildable and effortlessly blendable powdered blushers. Building on the core collection's immense success, BPerfect has introduced four killer new shades to keep things fresh.
These blushers pack a punch with their highly pigmented, lightweight formula, ensuring smooth application and intense colour payoff. They're your secret weapon for achieving that flawless, flushed look, whether you're going for subtle daytime vibes or full-on drama.
- Fever – Deep Plum
- Magma – Sunset Orange
- Helios – Peach Coral
- Heat – Terracotta Shimmer
- Flushed – Rose Petal Pink
- Melt – Pink Coral
- NEW Paradise – Warm Rose Pink
- NEW Passion – Cool Candy Pink
- NEW Solstice – Burnt Peach
- NEW Pink Flame – Hot Bubble-gum Pink
Fahrenheit Luxe Powder Bronzers – €16.95/£14.95
Introducing the sensational lineup of bronzers from The Dimension Collection, each shade designed to complement and enhance your natural radiance.
These highly pigmented bronzers feature a buildable and super soft formula, ensuring seamless application and a natural matte finish that lasts all day. Plus, each compact comes complete with a mirror for on-the-go touch-ups.
Whether your goal is to achieve a subtle glow, accentuate your tan, or chisel out precise contours, these bronzers are a must-have for delivering a stunning touch of warmth. With their diverse selection of shades and a chic colour palette, they're set up to suit any skin tone or vibe you’re feeling.
- Ignite – A light beige tan, with neutral undertones
- Ember – A soft, sun-kissed golden olive, ideal for a light bronzed glow
- Flare – A gorgeous deep golden bronze for a fair/medium complexion
- Baked – A neutral brown, with red/warm undertones for a flush of warmth
- Pyrexia – A deep, warm red bronzer for a richly bronzed finish
- Burnt – A neutral, buildable complexion-enhancing bronzer – ideal for contouring
- Smoulder – A medium/deep warm, rich, golden brown
- Inferno – A universally flattering deep bronze with cool undertones
- Blaze – A rich, deep brown with warm undertones
- Spark – A deep, cool, neutral bronze that is perfect for contouring
The Dimension Collection can be purchased via www.bperfectcosmetics.com and at their BPerfect Megastores nationwide.