Experience new beauty dimensions with BPerfect Cosmetics hottest relaunch!

Get set to stop, drop, and glow this summer with cheeks that blush and skin that bronzes like never before as BPerfect Cosmetics serve up a fierce revamp of their Dimensions Collection!

This sizzling relaunch sees BPerfect spicing things up with an additional four shades added to their already hot-selling Scorched powdered blusher collection. And brace yourself for the grand return of their iconic bronzer line, now housed in sleek circular packaging complete with a convenient mirror for flawless application, so you’re all set to dazzle on-the-go with every sweep.

Scorched Powdered Blushers – €16.95/£14.95

Get ready for an instant complexion boost with these stunningly buildable and effortlessly blendable powdered blushers. Building on the core collection's immense success, BPerfect has introduced four killer new shades to keep things fresh.

These blushers pack a punch with their highly pigmented, lightweight formula, ensuring smooth application and intense colour payoff. They're your secret weapon for achieving that flawless, flushed look, whether you're going for subtle daytime vibes or full-on drama.

Fever – Deep Plum

– Deep Plum Magma – Sunset Orange

– Sunset Orange Helios – Peach Coral

– Peach Coral Heat – Terracotta Shimmer

– Terracotta Shimmer Flushed – Rose Petal Pink

– Rose Petal Pink Melt – Pink Coral

– Pink Coral NEW Paradise – Warm Rose Pink

– Warm Rose Pink NEW Passion – Cool Candy Pink

– Cool Candy Pink NEW Solstice – Burnt Peach

– Burnt Peach NEW Pink Flame – Hot Bubble-gum Pink

Fahrenheit Luxe Powder Bronzers – €16.95/£14.95

Introducing the sensational lineup of bronzers from The Dimension Collection, each shade designed to complement and enhance your natural radiance.

These highly pigmented bronzers feature a buildable and super soft formula, ensuring seamless application and a natural matte finish that lasts all day. Plus, each compact comes complete with a mirror for on-the-go touch-ups.

Whether your goal is to achieve a subtle glow, accentuate your tan, or chisel out precise contours, these bronzers are a must-have for delivering a stunning touch of warmth. With their diverse selection of shades and a chic colour palette, they're set up to suit any skin tone or vibe you’re feeling.

Ignite – A light beige tan, with neutral undertones

– A light beige tan, with neutral undertones Ember – A soft, sun-kissed golden olive, ideal for a light bronzed glow

– A soft, sun-kissed golden olive, ideal for a light bronzed glow Flare – A gorgeous deep golden bronze for a fair/medium complexion

– A gorgeous deep golden bronze for a fair/medium complexion Baked – A neutral brown, with red/warm undertones for a flush of warmth

– A neutral brown, with red/warm undertones for a flush of warmth Pyrexia – A deep, warm red bronzer for a richly bronzed finish

– A deep, warm red bronzer for a richly bronzed finish Burnt – A neutral, buildable complexion-enhancing bronzer – ideal for contouring

– A neutral, buildable complexion-enhancing bronzer – ideal for contouring Smoulder – A medium/deep warm, rich, golden brown

– A medium/deep warm, rich, golden brown Infe rno – A universally flattering deep bronze with cool undertones

rno – A universally flattering deep bronze with cool undertones Blaze – A rich, deep brown with warm undertones

– A rich, deep brown with warm undertones Spark – A deep, cool, neutral bronze that is perfect for contouring

The Dimension Collection can be purchased via www.bperfectcosmetics.com and at their BPerfect Megastores nationwide.