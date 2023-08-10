Experience a new anti-ageing treatment at Dr Emma Clinics

Dr. Emma Cunningham, whose impeccable reputation has established her as the go-to advanced aesthetic expert in Ireland, is delighted to launch the world-class advanced Sciton BBL (BroadBand Light) Laser machine into her clinics.

From phenomenal anti-aging skin rejuvenation to banishing hair and blemishes for good, this cutting edge, state-of-the-art technology delivers incredible results at four times the speed of IPL – ensuring that Dr. Emma's clients continue to benefit from the most innovative and transformative aesthetic solutions available on the market.

The Sciton BBL has an outstanding ability to restore, revitalise and very noticeably improve the skin’s overall appearance, with its precise, targeted laser light naturally stimulating the production of collagen to enhance its texture, tone, and elasticity.

Clients will notice a remarkable reduction in the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles as it unveils a naturally refreshed, plump and more youthful looking appearance. This amazing machine can also minimise and even banish pesky sunspots, spider veins, age spots, and unwanted freckles in the process, for a more radiant and even skin tone.

Treatment with this technology is also highly recommended for those that suffer with rosacea. The targeted blood vessels gently coagulate and are absorbed back into the body, in a pain-free process that reduces the inflammation causing redness.

And for those who would like to bid farewell to constant hair removal maintenance – BBL guarantees long-lasting results, eliminating the need for repetitive, time consuming and costly treatments.

The non-invasive nature of BBL allows clients to return to their daily activities immediately following their procedure, with minimal to no downtime required.

Treatment prices start from €350. For more information about Sciton BBL Laser treatments at the Dr Emma Clinics, visit dr-emma.co.uk