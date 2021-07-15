Exclusive: PrettyLittleThing x Winnie Harlow collection drops

PrettyLittleThing are excited to announce their latest edit with Supermodel sensation; Winnie Harlow. The Jamaican-Canadian queen is the global fashion brand’s latest IT girl. With a specially curated collection consisting of pieces that not only show Winnie’s eclectic taste and style, these also capture the individuality and body confidence that Winnie radiates.

Neutrals were great but PrettyLittleThing are all about the bright colour palette this season. Think bright oranges, hot pinks and in your face limes to give people something to stare at!

Giving mesh its moment, PLT and Winnie are serving up printed mesh pieces that are so unique you’ll want one in every style and colour. The edit consists of a combination of the perfect wardrobe must-have for the upcoming scorching summer season.

Speaking on the collaboration PLT CEO, Umar Kamani says

“I have been following Winnie’s career for a very long time now and she is the ultimate body positive advocate. I am so delighted we’ve been able to bring this campaign to life and have had Winnie’s involvement from the very start. Having Teyana Taylor creatively direct this campaign and be on set with Winnie really enabled us to bring together two powerful females and capture such a vibrant campaign”

Speaking on her collection, Winnie says;

““I have absolutely loved curating this edit with the PrettyLittleThing. The collection embraces my sense of style so well and is bright, bold and tropical; everything I would want to wear for summer holidays. I love all the different prints and textures and got to shoot in my dream location of the Bahamas. I hope you guys enjoy wearing these pieces as much as I do!”

Available in sizes 4 – 30 – shop online now.