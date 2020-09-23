Exclusive Gavin James gig October 3rd to mark six track “Boxes EP"

Gavin James will take to the stage at Dublin Vinyl Pressing Plant on Saturday 3rd October for a global live stream gig presented by Huawei Ireland. The exclusive gig will see Gavin perform to a virtual audience, celebrating the launch of his new six-track ‘Boxes EP’ and Huawei’s release of the FreeBuds Pro Wireless Stereo Earbuds.

The new Huawei FreeBuds Pro are the world’s first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to support intelligent dynamic noise cancellation, suitable for delivering industry leading audio and Huawei’s best sound performance, ever.

With Gavin James a long-standing fan of the Huawei wearable products, including the FreeBuds Pro, the partnership for the live stream concert illustrates Huawei’s commitment to providing music fans with high-quality, immersive audio experiences through innovative new consumer products, and its vast music catalogue, Huawei Music.

Gavin’s new EP, which features several new songs, including a tribute to his uncle Paddy called ‘I Miss You’, will be available on Huawei Music for streaming, as well as limited CD or Vinyl with concert ticket included from GavinJamesMusic.com.

Zena Ross, Head of Marketing & PR of Huawei Consumer Business Group Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Gavin who will perform an exclusive gig to celebrate the launch of our new product alongside the release of his incredible new EP.”

The FreeBuds Pro, which are one in a series of new wearable consumer products to recently expand Huawei’s all-scenario product portfolio, are this year’s flagship among Huawei’s audio products. Featuring new hybrid Call Noise Cancellation and Dynamic EQ Adjustment, which uses data from the in-ear microphone to automatically optimise the sound for the user’s specific ear type, the earphones promise outstanding audio quality. Delivering exquisite craftsmanship, freedom from wires and long-lasting comfort along with innovative technology, the FreeBuds Pro are sure to delight music fans in Ireland.

Commenting ahead of the exclusive Dublin concert, Gavin James said, “I am excited to perform yet another exclusive gig in partnership with Huawei, to celebrate the launch my new 'Boxes EP’ and the FreeBuds Pro.”

Having performed a special, festive acoustic gig with Huawei last December Gavin says it was a natural choice to partner with the brand again for next weekend’s virtual concert.

“It was a no brainer for me to partner with Huawei again, especially with the new FreeBuds Pro, which I use and they have amazing studio-quality sound! This gig is something special and I’m really looking forward to being able to perform again. The virtual streamed experience is new but the fact that we can make the music in such a brilliant venue is amazing”.

Freebuds Pro launched in Ireland 5th September and are available in Carphone Warehouse, Three, Vodafone and other retailers.

RRP €179