Exciting new cast announcements for ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ film

More cast announcements have been revealed for the highly anticipated book-to-movie adaptation, Where The Crawdads Sing, including the two young male leads.

It’s been confirmed that 25-year-old American actor, Taylor John Smith ( Sharp Objects, Shadow in the Clouds) will be taking on the role of Tate, while 24-year-old Englishman, Harris Dickinson (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) will play Chase, joining Normal People star Daisy Edgar Jones as she takes on the lead role of Kya.

Left to right: Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson

Where The Crawdads Sing was picked up by Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine last July. The best-selling book written by Delia Owens follows a young girl named Kya Clark, or as the people of Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast know her, the ‘Marsh Girl’.

After being abandoned by her family, Kya is forced to raise herself, alone in the marshes just outside of town, However, when a handsome former boyfriend of Kya’s is mysteriously found dead, the townspeople take it upon themselves to brand Kya as the prime suspect.

Where the Crawdads Sing is said to be at once an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder.

Olivia Newman is set to Direct, while Oscar-nominee Lucy Alibar has penned the screenplay.

While a release date for the Where The Crawdads Sing film has yet to be revealed, we look forward to seeing what these talented actors bring to this phenomenal story.