Exciting lineup on The Late Late Show this Friday night

The Late Late Show have revealed the lineup of guest who are set to appear on the nation's favourite talk show, this Friday night. By the looks of this things. it's not to missed!

When Majella Moynihan blew the whistle on her treatment at the hands of her superiors in the Gardaí, she shocked the nation and won apologies from the Garda Commissioner and Minister for Justice. Majella joins Ryan on Friday night to share how she wouldn't let that treatment break her, and why, despite everything that happened, hers is a story of hope.

Popular presenting duo Ant and Dec will talk about discovering their Irish roots, as well as offering some behind-the-scenes tidbits from the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Mary Trump, niece of US President Donald Trump, will discuss her explosive book, what goes on at Trump family dinners, and why she firmly believes her uncle is out of his depth.

Two-time Academy Award-winner and Hollywood royalty Jane Fonda joins Ryan to reminisce about her time in Northern Ireland, her illustrious career, and getting arrested last year while highlighting the climate crisis.

Dublin GAA star Bernard Brogan will be in studio and getting pushed to his limits — we're not too sure what that means, but we're assured all will be revealed tomorrow night!

Dave McCabe, a singer with Dublin band Stolen City, was interviewed on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 in July and told his story of remaining positive after being diagnosed with leukaemia. Following the interview, The Late Late Show invited Dave and Stolen City to perform on the show. Tomorrow night they will perform their single, Coming Home.

There will also be a live performance in studio from The Academic, with their song Acting My Age.

Make sure to tune into RTÉ 1 this Friday night, September 11 at 9:35pm, for an exciting Late Late Show.