All the cast announcements for Conversations With Friends series

If you loved Normal People, then get excited for another Sally Rooney book-to-screen adaptation with Conversations With Friends.

People around the world were captivated by Rooney’s Normal People, her best-selling novel which was transformed into a gripping TV series last year, mesmerising an audience and earning quite a few big award nominations.

Now fans of Rooney’s writing can delight in the fact that her other novel, Conversations With Friends is also being adapted for the small screen, with a wonderful cast that has just been announced today.

RTÉ have just revealed that newcomer Alison Oliver, an emerging talent from Lir Academy (whose graduates include Normal People’s Paul Mescal) will be taking on the role of Frances, with Sasha Lane (American Honey, The Miseducation of Cameron Post) starring as Bobbi.

Left to right: Alison Oliver and Sasha Lane

Joe Alwyn (The Favourite, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk) will star as Nick and Jemima Kirke (Sex Education, Girls) as Melissa, in this unique series that is both a complex coming of age drama and a very modern love story.

Left to right: Jemina Kirke and Joe Alwyn

That’s not all though — it has also been revealed that filming for this upcoming series is to take place later this year in Dublin, Belfast and international locations which are yet to be confirmed, with the series due to be released to the world at some point next year.

The Oscar-nominated director, Lenny Abrahamson, who was at the helm of Normal People will be returning for Conversations With Friends, accompanied by writers Mark O’Halloran (Rialto), Meadhbh McHugh (Asking For It) and Susan Soon He Stanton (Succession).

For those who don’t know, Conversations with Friends follows Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor.

While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

Conversations With Friends is due to air next year on BBC, Hulu and RTÉ.

Cover photo credit: @fivefootlibrary