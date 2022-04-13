Ex on the Beach’s Charlotte Dawson takes break from Instagram after receiving ‘awful news’

Charlotte Dawson, known for appearing on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, has taken to Instagram to share that she is taking time away from social media after receiving some worrying news.

After having to take her one-year-old son to A&E earlier in the week, Charlotte updated her 1.3M followers with what was going on in the television star’s life.

On a black screen posted to her Instagram story she wrote the caption, “Receiving so many messages why I’ve been quiet & is Noah ok”. Thankfully the mum-of-one wrote, Noah is absolutely fine, he’s amazing”.

Noah was rushed to A&E after he banged his head, causing him to projectile vomit, feel dizzy and pass out according to his mum.

The 29-year-old went on to say, “It’s me that’s not ok.. We have had some awful news & just trying to come to terms with it”.

She signed off, “Will be back soon. Love you all x”. It has not yet been confirmed how long the star is taking a social media break for.

Her fiancé has not made any comments about the situation on his Instagram stories so the reason behind the ‘awful news’ has not yet been revealed.

Charlotte, daughter of late comedy legend Les Dawson, is engaged to rugby star Matthew Sarsfield. She announced their engagement in September 2021.

The couple share one-year-old Noah who was born in January 2021.