Ex on the Beach’s Charlotte Dawson shares hilarious clip of baby boy

Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson has opened up about what life is like with a one-year-old.

In a funny clip shared to Instagram, the 29-year-old is chasing after her son as he’s getting to grips with walking. Dawson is wearing a stunning yellow frock and high-heels with a matching yellow bow to tie her outfit together.

Little Noah (1) is wearing an adorable white outfit with knee high socks.

Dawson captioned the post, “Being a 1 year olds mama out in public = not sitting down ever constantly running around after them”.

“Barry n bill me bunions we’re chuffin fire… but I’m loving how confident Noah is now walking outdoors he’s looking a bit more of a sober walker now than his dad walking when he’s drunk”.

“So proud of our little man, he’s doing amazing. Just love everything about being your mama, even tho it’s not bloody easy being a mum, it’s also the best thing in the whole world”.

An aucousitc version of Disclosure's Latch is playing in the background of the clip.

“I love you soooooo much @noahdawsonsarsfield our everything. My bestest friend xxx”.

Fans of the reality television star headed to the comments to share how much they agree with her post. One wrote, “He’s so cute. Don’t they go fast once they master walking, it’s like I’ve got my freedom and I’m making the most of it”.

A second chimed in saying, “This is literally life. Running around behind a mini man”, with another adding, “Aww love his outfit, wait till he’s a toddler.. Eyes in the back of your head”.

The daughter of the late comedian Les Dawson welcomed Noah into the world in January 2021 with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield.