Everything you need to know about Prince Louis’ royal christening tomorrow

Prince Louis' christening is tomorrow, and we're gearing ourselves up for some seriously cute pictures.

Here's everything you need to know about the day tomorrow:

The newest member of the family will be christened on Monday, July 9 at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London.

Prince Louis has kept with tradition as royal babies are usually baptised within two or three months after their birth. Prince George was baptised in October 2013, and Princess Charlotte was in July 2015.

Tomorrow, it will be the first time Prince William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be seen in public together as a family-of-five.

According to reports, Prince Louis will be christened during an intimate ceremony with 20-30 people and Kensington Palace have said it will start at 4pm and last approximately 40 minutes.

And as with previous years, it is expected that some members of the public will be allowed to gather outside the church grounds to catch a glimpse of the royals. After the ceremony, the newest prince will make his debut outside the chapel.

Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, and he will wear the same gown that was worn by his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The dress is a replica of the famous Honiton lace christening gown and the original was made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria and Prince Alberts’ first child Princess Victoria.

The date, July 9th also carries extra royal meaning: on the same date, back in 1947, the then Princess Elizabeth announced her engagement to Prince Philip, so it's extra touching that Prince Louis, one of Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren, will be christened on the anniversary of her engagement announcement.

The Queen, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been invited to the christening. It's unknown if Prince Philip will attend the day as he has retired from public engagements.