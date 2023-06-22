Everything you need to know about breakouts this Acne Awareness Month

June is Acne Awareness Month and was first introduced to open up conversations about this very common skin condition in order to reduce the stigma around it.

Even though most of us have experienced acne in our lives, many people don’t discuss the condition due to embarrassment or the fear of getting judged by others, even though a lot of us have been through the exact same thing.

With that in mind, we’re here to celebrate Acne Awareness Month by helping you understand the reasons behind why we get acne and to share what products we think will help clear up your complexion, because we understand the impact acne can have on your everyday life.

What is acne?

Acne is a common skin condition that often occurs when hair follicles and pores become clogged with oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria. It can appear on the body in many places, most commonly on the face and neck, but can also affect the chest, back and shoulders. Acne can show on the body in many ways including spots, blackheads, whiteheads, and sometimes cysts.

Why do we get acne?

There are multiple reasons why we get acne. It most commonly occurs due to excess oil, also known as sebum, in the skin, as well as a build up of bacteria or skin cells in your pores. While there isn’t an exact explanation from experts as to why some of us experience acne in our lives and others don’t, some risk factors that can increase your chance of getting acne include:

Genetics: If a parent or older sibling has experienced acne, you can be more likely to suffer from the skin condition too as acne can run in families.

Hormonal changes: Puberty, menstruation or pregnancy can all lead to hormonal changes in your body which can impact the amount of oil your skin produces, and lead to acne.

Skin products: A reaction to a skincare or make-up product may lead you to have an acne breakout due to irritation or blocking of the pores.

Stress: Highly emotional times like when you are stressed or anxious can increase your chances of having an acne flare-up.

Environmental changes: A change in your environment such as pollution or excessive sweating can cause your skin to break out.

How does acne affect us?

Ance can have a huge impact on our mental health and how we perceive ourselves. We are often too hard on ourselves for the way we look in general and adding acne into the mix can really knock our self-esteem.

Suffering from a breakout can often lead to feelings of self-consciousness because when we have acne on our face and we’re talking to friends or colleagues, we focus too much on what they may think of the way our skin looks, even though they’ve probably been in the same situation.

In some cases, acne can leave scarring which can also lead to feelings of embarrassment or a negative self-image.

Treatment for acne

Haumea’s LED Light Therapy Device- RRP €149.99

This LED Light Therapy Device has a Blue LED Light that safely yet powerfully penetrates pores and hair follicles to reach skin problems at their source. Continued use of the non-invasive device will avoid bacteria from building up on the skin and over time will improve breakout activity without causing any irritation. The best thing about this device is you can pair it with ingredients such as BHA, Salicylic Acid and Vitamin B5, to optimise their powers and allow them to work to the best of their ability. Available to buy here.

Skin Theory Salicylic Acid Gel Cleanser- RRP €39.95

This clarifying cleanser contains 2% Salicylic Acid and is a gentle solution in the treatment of acne. Its Salicylic Acid properties help to reduce swelling and redness making it ideal for acne prone skin. It also contains Green Tea and Arnica Extract to help calm stressed skin, Neem Extract to help balance oily skin and Tea Tree Oil to aid in blemish control. Buy yours here.

My Clarins CLEAR-OUT Targeted Blemish Treatment- RRP €19

This purifying, cooling, non-greasy gel dries out and visibly reduces blemishes and imperfections while calming irritations and reducing redness. Its nozzle tip lets you zero in on imperfections with quick, targeted action. Right after application, your skin will feel cleansed and soothed with imperfections and redness under control to give you deeply cleansed and beautiful skin. Available to buy here.

Bioderma’s Sébium Kerato+ 30ml- RRP €19

This treatment has been tailor-made for oily and acne-prone skin to reveal a smooth, refined complexion. It has been designed to gently and effectively combat pimples, and blemishes, and is clinically proven to prevent and eliminate these unwanted marks with visible results after just 2 days. The non-drying formula also ensures skin stays healthy, hydrated and comfortable as it helps to strengthen and repair the skin barrier. This high tolerance gel-cream contains a wide range of hard-working active ingredients including the Duo of Keratolytic Actives (salicylic acid and malic acid ester) and Fluidactiv™ Patent that work with the skin to regulate sebum production, unclog pores, eliminate blemishes and refine the skin texture while working at the skin’s pH ensuring high tolerance for the most sensitive skin. Purchase yours here.

Asap skincare’s Daily Exfoliating Facial Scrub – RRP 200ml €39.00, 50ml €24.50

Formulated to dramatically improve the appearance and texture of skin, this facial scrub gently removes dead skin cells to promote smoother, more radiant looking skin. It is formulated with biodegradable, non-plastic exfoliating beads combined with AHAs to help keep follicles open and clean. Buy yours here.

Ella & Jo The Miracle Mask- RRP €36

This mask delivers intense hydrating results while protecting and nourishing the skin. Formulated with soothing and repairing ingredients acne-prone skin needs such as Vitamin E, Niacinamide, Superfood Oils, your complexion will look and feel like new. Available to purchase here.

Thérapie Clinic’s Enzyme Peel Level 1- RRP €59 per session

This skin peel treats unbalanced, congested, dull, inflamed, acne, breakout prone, and normal skin. The enzyme based resurfacing treatment with glycolic, lactic and salicylic acid will help revitalise and brighten the skin. The pumpkin pulp will lightly exfoliate the skin while AHA’S and BHA’s will stimulate cell turnover and clean out pores leaving the skin refreshed, radiant and smoother. Book your session here.

Yon-Ka’s SOS Spot roll-on treatment- RRP €25.50

This treatment is perfect to reduce inflammation, target an SOS spot or stop the spread of bacteria. The purifying and sanitising hero product works to calm and neutralise skin imperfections with its powerful active ingredients. These impressive combination of ingredients include lactic acid, ichtyol, organic calendula along with Yon-Ka’s Quintessence blend of 5 100% pure and natural essential oils, lavender, geranium, rosemary, thyme and cypress, which contributes to the powerful cleansing and regenerating action. The medical-grade steel ball tip allows a targeted application to help clear and smooth skin in 24 hours, while its practical size allows you to take it in your handbag for on-the-go application. Available here and in selected Yon-Ka salons and clinics nationwide.

La Roche Posay’s Effaclar Serum- RRP €35

This ultra-concentrated serum is suitable for all skin types and targets breakouts and reduces the appearance of blemishes and imperfections. The serum is specifically formulated with Salicylic Acid, Lha, Glycolic Acid and Niacinamide for persistent imperfections and marks on the complexion. It works to reduce blackheads and marks, and is ideal for acne-prone skin. Available here.

Dermologica’s Pre Cleansing Oil Gel- RRP €54.00

This deep-cleansing oil melts make-up and impurities from the skin to achieve an ultra clean and healthy-looking complexion. With the Double Cleanse regimen that begins with PreCleanse, you will thoroughly melt away layers of excess sebum, sunscreen, waterproof make-up, environmental pollutants and residual products that build up on skin throughout the day. Buy yours here.

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution- RRP €7.50

This solution targets textural irregularities while removing dead skin cells that can clog pores due to its optimum concentration of salicylic acid. As it promotes exfoliation, it helps to visibly reduce congestion, giving way to brighter and clearer skin. Suitable for use by teenagers with blemish-prone skin. Available to purchase here.

Drunk Elephant’s Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum- RRP €85.95

This mega-strength daytime and nighttime serum combines an array of strong levels of skin-fortifying signal peptides, plant-derived growth factors, and supportive amino acids. There is also 10% lactic acid, known for exfoliation, to help improve the appearance of skin’s texture, tone, radiance, and bounce. Pick up yours here.

L'Occitane Purifying Face Mask- RRP €35

This mask is suitable for normal, combination and oily skins, to absorb excess sebum and gently exfoliate the skin. It is enriched with freshly-cut, organic thyme from Provence and is high in imperfection-diminishing zinc. After the first application, your skin will feel cleansed and any imperfections will appear smoothened to give the skin a replenished glow. Purchase online here.

Zitsticka’s Killa Kit- RRP £27

These pimple patches are formulated with spikes powered by ZitSticka’s signature microdart technology. With precision technology, the tiny microdarts self-dissolve in order to flood the heart of your early-stage pimple with targeted ingredients. The pimple patch kit contains Cleana swabs soaked in exfoliating, de-stressing ingredients to prime the breakout-prone area prior to application. Available to buy here.

CeraVe Blemish Control Face Cleanser with 2% Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide- RRP €13

This gel-to-foam facial cleanser is ideal for blemish-prone skin as it helps to reduce the appearance of blemishes and blackheads, while also leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth. The formula penetrates the skin’s pores in order to eliminate the cause of spots & blemishes, while protecting the natural barrier of the skin. Available here.

Holos Super Natural Activity Pre and Probiotic Spritz- RRP €11 for travel size

This effective skincare saviour works to balance the skin’s pH and as it’s in a handy travel size, it’s perfect for holidaymakers. Infused with frankincense, lavender and sweet orange, the multi-taking Holos spritz not only smells amazing, but introduces prebiotics and probiotics that feed and strengthen good bacterial flora on the skin’s surface, and boost natural immunity. When the skin’s pH is balanced, its natural acid barrier works efficiently against environmental irritants and organisms that can cause disease. The spritz is available to purchase online and in local stockists.